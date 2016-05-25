eurgbp continues head and shoulders slide towards downside target 2662982016

EUR/GBP continued its sharp slide on Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day this week as the euro has generally remained in a prolonged slump […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2016 3:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/GBP continued its sharp slide on Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day this week as the euro has generally remained in a prolonged slump and sterling has once again taken center stage as the star performer against other major currencies. In the process of this slide, the currency pair hit a new 16-week low under 0.7600 early on Wednesday.

Having dropped to this low, EUR/GBP has also hit key support at its 200-day moving average as well as the 50% retracement of the previous uptrend from the 0.7000-area lows of last November up to the multi-year high of 0.8115 that was reached early last month.

Since that high, the currency pair has been falling precipitously at times, finally breaking down below the 0.7750-area neckline of a clear head-and-shoulders pattern just a week ago. Although price subsequently rallied back up to retest the neckline, the past two days has seen a steep plunge as the pound has surged strongly. Head-and-shoulders patterns are typically considered major potential reversal patterns as they represent multiple failed attempts to continue the previous uptrend. The “neckline” of the head-and-shoulders formation connects the lows of the pattern, and a breakdown below the neckline is often taken as a bearish signal and potential reversal.

As with most technical chart patterns, the head-and-shoulders incorporates a price target. This target is derived by measuring the vertical distance from the top of the “head” to the neckline, and then projecting that distance down from the breakdown point of the neckline. In the case of the current pattern, this measured target falls just around the 0.7350 support level.

Having just reached down to touch the noted support at the 200-day moving average and 50% retracement, however, EUR/GBP has hit a critical technical juncture. Any strong breakdown below this support would confirm the pattern and could lead to a continued drop towards its 0.7350 target.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.