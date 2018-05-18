EURCAD could extend drop with Canadian data in focus

Today is fairly light on the data front. The only notable exception will be Canadian inflation and retail sales figures, which will be released later at 13:30 BST (08:30 EDT).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2018 4:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today is fairly light on the data front. The only notable exception will be Canadian inflation and retail sales figures, which will be released later at 13:30 BST (08:30 EDT). CPI inflation is expected to have risen in April by another 0.3% like it did in March. Meanwhile, retail sales are also expected at have risen by 0.3% month-over-month in March, while core sales, which exclude automobiles, are expected at have risen 0.5% after the previous month’s disappointing flat reading.

The energy-correlated Canadian dollar has been helped along recently by a sharp surge in crude oil prices in the aftermath of US President Trump’s announced withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal last week. But if you look at the USD/CAD, you wouldn’t really notice much strength in the Canadian dollar, as the currency’s strength is masked by an equally strong US dollar. Thus, the CAD’s strength is more noticeable against other weaker currencies, such as the pound, euro and yen.

Indeed, with the EUR/USD breaking down recently, and the USD/CAD remaining fairly stable, this has helped to push the EUR/CAD cross below a key support area. The cross has dropped below its 200-day moving average and long-term trend line around the 1.5200 area and previous low at 1.5150. These levels were formerly support, so they are now the new resistances to watch. Unless the Canadian data badly disappoints expectations today, the EUR/CAD could now be on the verge of further falls. There is not much further support seen until the psychological 1.50 handle now and this could be the next bearish objective today. The subsequent bearish target may be the previous 2018 low around the 1.4815/20 area.

As things stand we will turn cautiously bullish on the EUR/CAD on the first sign of a bear trap; for example, if rates goes back above the broken 1.15150 support area again. But a clear bullish development would be if a prior high was taken, in this case 1.5320. 


Related tags: Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:21 AM
Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
Today 08:13 AM
Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
Today 05:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
By:
Today 12:30 PM
    china_03
    Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:23 AM
      Uptrend
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY on the Brink of a Bullish Breakout
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:08 PM
        Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.