EUR/USD outlook in focus as attention turns to US employment data

It's been a busy start to the week with central bank updates and geopolitical developments making headlines. Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against the idea of another 50-basis point rate cut by year-end, while Israel launched a ground offensive in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the focus is turning to US presidential election. Normally, this sort of uncertainty would drive the dollar sharply higher, but we have only seen a modest strength for the greenback. Perhaps investors are awaiting the release of key US employment data this week before taking on any bold positions in the dollar, which will undoubtedly impact the near-term EUR/USD outlook. Meanwhile, the euro has come under a bit of pressure of its own following the release of Eurozone inflation data, which has helped to strengthen the argument for an ECB rate cut in October. As inflation moves towards the ECB’s target more quickly than expected, attention is shifting to sluggish growth. Unless the Eurozone economy starts showing signs of recovery, the euro may struggle moving forward as the impact of a relatively hawkish ECB should now be priced in.

Eurozone inflation on track, putting focus on growth concerns

Eurozone inflation is cooling faster than anticipated: CPI dropped to 1.8% y/y in September from 2.2% the month before, while core CPI eased to 2.7% from 2.8% in August. This comes after weaker inflation reports from Germany, France, Spain, and Italy were published in recent days.

As inflation moves towards the ECB’s target more quickly than expected, attention is shifting to sluggish growth. The weaker inflation figures have certainly strengthened the argument for a rate cut in October, and we have seen a corresponding move lower in the EUR/USD. Even ECB President Christine Lagarde adopted a more dovish tone yesterday, expressing increased confidence in disinflation, which will be considered in the October policy meeting.

As the ECB becomes more certain that inflation is on track toward its 2% target, the focus shifts to how quickly they’ll adjust interest rates. Keeping rates restrictive for too long in a slowing economy could risk pushing inflation below target. With growth under strain, the ECB might be leaning toward faster action.

With inflation cooling faster than expected and the backdrop of Middle East tensions and political instability in France, the EUR/USD outlook is not looking as bright as it did a couple of months ago. Traders are now wondering whether rates are a little overpriced above the 1.1100 mark.

EUR/USD outlook undermined by a less dovish Powell

The US dollar is finding some mild support today as investors scale back expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts, following remarks by Jerome Powell. Speaking at the Tennessee conference, the Fed Chair took a more hawkish stance, signalling that the central bank is likely to maintain a steady pace of 25 basis point cuts. He also emphasised that the committee isn’t in a rush to reduce rates rapidly.

While markets are still betting on a rate cut in November, the likelihood of a 50-basis point reduction has dropped from over 50% to around 35%. This shift in sentiment has given the USD a boost, with the focus now shifting to the upcoming employment data.

Key employment data coming up

With Eurozone inflation out of the way, the focus is now turning to US employment data, starting with the release of JOLTS job openings figure along with the employment component of the ISM manufacturing PMI, both due at 15:00 BST. The ADP private sector payrolls data is due on Wednesday, followed by ISM services employment data and the usual weekly jobless claims data on Thursday. On Friday, we will have the official monthly non-farm payrolls report to look forward to.

EUR/USD technical analysis

The EUR/USD may have formed a double top/false break reversal pattern at around 1.1200 last week following its failed breakout attempt. While we haven’t seen a corresponding sharp sell-off to validate this reversal pattern yet, that could change depending on the outcome of this week’s macro events as discussed above. A potential daily close below the 1.1100 – 1.1125 former short-term support range would be deemed a bearish development today, putting the EUR/USD outlook on a negative technical path. The next area of support comes in around 1.1000 to 1.1050 range, then there is nothing obvious until the 1.0900 handle.

