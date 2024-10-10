EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar Volatile as CPI Beats and Jobless Claims Surge

The headline September CPI print of +2.4% y/y was a little above expectation of +2.3% y/y, although still down from +2.5% the month before. The core CPI was also stronger at 3.3% vs. 3.2% expected and last.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:17 AM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

We have just seen the release of US CPI and markets went a little wild, with the dollar initially rallying then selling off somewhat. Not that I was expecting great volatility. Indeed, with the Fed’s focus turning more to employment than inflation, traders are also not paying much attention to CPI data these days. CPI had to be significantly weak or significantly strong for it to have moved the markets meaningfully. Indeed, it looks like they have reacted more to news that US initial jobless claims surged to a 13-month high last week. This shouldn’t materially turn the EUR/USD forecast bullish yet. Indeed, the euro faces several risks of its own, from a weak Eurozone economy, to rising oil prices to increased stagflation concerns, to mention but a few.

 

 

 

 

US CPI was a little high but does matter?

 

The headline September CPI print of +2.4% y/y was a little above expectation of +2.3% y/y, although still down from +2.5% the month before. The core CPI was also stronger at 3.3% vs. 3.2% expected and last. On a month over month basis, CPI rose 0.2% and core CPI 0.3%, beating estimates of 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Traders should be expecting some volatility in the month-on-month data, but if a new trend emerges showing a renewed uptrend in prices then that could worry the Fed and support dollar more meaningfully. This puts the focus on oil prices and the middle east with reports of an imminent Israeli attack on Iran’s oil facilities doing the rounds. But oil prices will need to stay elevated for inflation to make a comeback. So, a lot will depend on what happens between Iran and Israel now and whether a ceasefire will eventually merge, or get into a protracted war, which will be in no one’s interests. Still, the inflation data and Middle East tensions underscore the Fed’s view of raising rates only slowly from here on.

 

Jobless claims surge to send US dollar lower

 

Part of the reason why the dollar didn’t show a significantly positive response was that traders are not too focused on inflation data anymore. Indeed, it looks like they have reacted more to news that US initial jobless claims surged to a 13-month high last week.

 

Jobless claims came in way higher than expected at 258K, compared to the estimate of 230K. That’s a noticeable jump from the prior week’s 225K, marking the highest since August 2023 and the biggest week-on-week jump since July 2021. Unsurprisingly, the four-week moving average also ticked up to 231K, slightly higher than the 224.25K forecast. On the continuing claims side, they also rose, hitting 1.861M versus the estimate of 1.830M, with last week's figure being revised down to 1.819M.

 

These rising claims suggest some softening in the labour market, though after a blowout nonfarm payrolls report last week, not many people are too sure about a softening labour market. Confusion is the name of the game, and more data is needed for many investors to form strong opinions about the direction of US jobs market and thus interest rates.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

EUR/USD forecast: technical levels and factors to watch

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD has turned positive, but it is now testing the former support area around 1.0950 to 1.0960, which could turn into resistance. If it doesn’t then we could see a revisit of a stronger resistance around 1.10 area.

 

Should the selling resume, a run down to take out liquidity that is resting below today’s low of 1.0908 could be on the cards. Below 1.0900 handle, the next downside target is at 1.0875 where the 200-day average comes into play.

 

All told, the EUR/USD forecast remains bearish despite recovering in the aftermath of today’s US data releases.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.