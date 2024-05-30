EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events

The EUR/USD forecast remains murky in the short-term outlook, but brighter in the longer-term horizon.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 11:00 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar, already giving back some of its gains from Wednesday, fell a little further on the back of today’s US data releases that, among other things, showed a slight downward revision in GDP and an uptick in jobless claims. The EUR/USD, which had been on the backfoot ever since Tuesday when it failed to break key resistance around 1.0885 area before slumping on Wednesday on the back of weaker-than-expect German CPI data and a decent dollar rally, edged higher to around 1.0830 following the latest US data releases. The EUR/USD forecast remains murky in the short-term outlook, but brighter in the longer-term horizon.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

EUR/USD forecast: Eurozone CPI, US PCE, ECB rate decision and NFP all to come

 

The single currency was bouncing back already in the first half of Thursday’s session thanks to slightly stronger Eurozone data released earlier in the day. Today’s recovery in the EUR/USD means a chunk of Wednesday’s losses have now been recouped. The EUR/USD and other major currency pairs all slumped on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened across the board, thanks largely to rising bond yields and a bit of risk off sentiment in global stocks. Attention will turn to the upcoming core PCE price index on Friday, when we also have Eurozone CPI to look forward to. The following week, we have an ECB rate decision and the May jobs report from the US. Ahead of these macro pointers, the EUR/USD remains stuck inside a relatively tight 100-pip range.

 

 

What next for the dollar?

 

In the first half of Thursday’s session, the US dollar was giving back some of its gains made on Wednesday, when it was boosted by rising bond yields. It looks like investors are increasingly worried about the possibility of interest rates staying elevated for a longer period. Whether or not that sentiment will change materially again will be dependent on the upcoming PCE inflation data and the direction of bond yields on Friday.

 

Today’s slightly weaker US data releases are unlikely to cause too much of selling pressure on USD. The revised first-quarter US GDP data for 2024 was expected to show a downward revision, to an annualised growth rate of 1.2%. But it came in at 1.3% from the initially reported 1.6%, which was nonetheless ignored by the market as the GDP Deflator was revised lower to 3.0% compared to 3.1% expected and last.

 

Meanwhile, the latest weekly jobless claims figures were projected to remain steady around the 215K-220K range, and so it proved, albeit in the higher end of this range at 219K. Pending home sales, due later, are anticipated to show a 1.1% drop.

 

With today’s data releases overall slightly weaker, the bond market sell-off has taken a breather. But the trend could resume which may well provide additional boost for the dollar, and potentially hurt the EUR/USD later on today or this week.

 

This week’s earlier sell-off in bond yields had been partially driven by an unexpected rise in US consumer confidence for May and weak auctions of US Treasuries. The Federal Reserve’s continued hawkish stance has also supported the dollar and yields, with several officials downplaying the likelihood of an early rate cut in recent speeches.

 

 

EUR/USD forecast: ECB set to cut rates next week

 

The EUR/USD is in an overall consolidation mode as investors await the release of key inflation data from both the US and the Eurozone on Friday. The data could provide insights into the timing of the first rate cuts by the ECB and the Fed, which have been continually pushed back.

 

In the Eurozone, we have had some stronger-than-expected data of late – PMIs and wage growth last week, while today the unemployment rate fell to a new all-time low of 6.4% compared to 6.5% expected. Last week, we saw negotiated wages in Q1 rose 4.7% year-over-year, compared to an expected drop to 4.0% from 4.5% in Q4.

 

The improving macro data and high wages presents a major dilemma for the ECB ahead of its June rate decision. However, judging by this week’s German and Spanish CPI reports, the rate cut may go ahead anyway given that the ECB has built it up so much. If the ECB then decides not pre-commit to further loosening this year, then that’s something that would probably more than outweigh the rate cut decision itself.

 

 

Core PCE index key data for US dollar

 

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the Core PCE, will be released on Friday, drawing attention to major FX pairs, including EUR/USD. These figures come a week before the May jobs report. Until then, the dollar may remain in a holding pattern. The PCE data could influence the timing of the first rate cut, currently anticipated to occur well after the summer.

 

Here are the key data releases relevant to the EUR/USD pair to watch out for on Friday.

 

EUR/USD analysis

 

EUR/USD forecast: Technical analysis

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD remains stuck in consolidation, unable so far to climb decisively above April’s high of 1.0885, while on the downside support around the 1.0785 – 1.0800 area continues to hold.

The underlying trend seems to be modestly bullish after breaking the bearish trend line that had been established since December. The bulls will remain satisfied as long as the key support around the 1.0800 level holds.

 

In the short term, resistance is at 1.0885-95, which held after being tested earlier this week. This is the same area where EUR/USD peaked in April and encountered resistance over the past few weeks. A decisive breakout above this level could open the path for a potential rise toward the March high of 1.0981 and subsequently the 1.10 level.

 

 


 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Today 01:51 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:42 AM
The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
Today 06:11 AM
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
Today 02:31 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Sucked down the gurgler as US bond auctions flop
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
Yesterday 10:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Sucked down the gurgler as US bond auctions flop
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:55 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:22 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 28, 2024 11:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 28, 2024 06:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.