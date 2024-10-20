EUR/USD delivers the reversal signal traders were looking for

EUR/USD rebounded strongly Friday, delivering a bullish engulfing candle on the daily timeframe

Known event risk is limited this week, potentially pointing to more weight being put on price signals for direction

Weak euro area economic data is quickly being priced in, lowering the bar to deliver positive surprises

Overview

EUR/USD printed a bullish engulfing candle on Friday, delivering the reversal signal many traders were looking for after falling into oversold territory for the first time since April. With an extremely light calendar across the G10 FX universe in the week ahead, price signals may carry more weight than usual when it comes to assessing directional risks.

EUR/USD bounces from oversold conditions

The reversal signal in EUR/USD I was anticipating in a separate note on Friday was duly delivered by the end of the session, with the common currency reversing sharply higher despite no obvious catalyst for doing so. The rebound from oversold conditions on RSI (14), which has often led to meaningful countertrend rallies based on historical price action, sets the scene for a possible run higher in the days ahead.

Euro area economic pessimism baked in?

While few doubt the resilience of the US economic data, helping to explain not only recent strength in the US dollar but also the curtailment of market pricing for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, it’s interesting to note Citi’s economic surprise index for the euro area is now the least negative since July, implying the proportion of downside surprises is dwindling.

As this measures data relative to forecasts, it indicates expectations among market participants is adjusting to the more subdued growth outlook, lowering the bar for data to surprise on the upside. As such, if we see even a modest improvement in euro area data, it could provide the fuel for some form of countertrend rally in EUR/USD.

Looking ahead, Thursdays flash manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs) for the euro area and US will provide a timely snapshot of relative economic performance over October.

EUR/USD countertrend rally faces early hurdles

You can see the bullish engulfing candle EUR/USD on the daily chart above, seeing the price push back towards horizontal resistance at 1.0870 and 200-day moving average.

To get excited about an extended bullish move, the price needs to clear and close above these levels, providing a setup where longs can be initiated on the break with a stop below for protection. That stacks up from a risk-reward perspective.

On the topside, the price respected the long-running downtrend on several occasions last week, making that an initial early hurdle for longs. It’s found at 1.0894. If it were to be broken, the logical target for the trade would be 1.0952 which acted as both support and resistance earlier this month.

