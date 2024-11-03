EUR/USD, AUD/USD: Betting markets swing towards Harris, weakening US dollar

Betting markets are shifting, with traders now pricing in a tighter US election race. This has led to early US dollar weakness, as the odds of a Republican sweep in Congress fade, pushing EUR and AUD higher.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 4, 2024 10:49 AM
united_states_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Betting markets shift in favour of Harris, dampening USD strength
  • Bullish momentum builds for EUR/USD, US election and Fed decision dominate outlook
  • AUD/USD providing mixed signals ahead of RBA

Overview

Momentum is with Democratic US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, if the shift in betting markets over the weekend is anything to go by. With less expansionary fiscal policy plans than Republican rival Donald Trump, traders have rushed to price in a reduced risk of a red wave in Congress. This has led to early weakness in the US dollar in Asia, and for the first time in a while, momentum in EUR and AUD has swung towards the bulls.

Betting markets swinging blue?

Aided by thin conditions with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday, major currencies jumped as trade resumed on Monday in Asia, reacting to a clear shift in betting markets away from Trump and towards Harris in both national and key swing state races. Polymarket and PredictIt, two popular betting platforms, have both reported a significant move towards Harris in recent days.

Here are the latest US election probabilities from Polymarket.

Polymarket betting odds Nov 4 2024

Source: Polymarket

And for PredictIt. 

Predictit betting odds Nov4 2024

Source: PredictIt

While there's scepticism around the reliability of these platforms, it's undeniable they're moving markets as polling day approaches. The US dollar has been hammered to start the trading week, reflecting betting markets now pricing in a tighter race and an increased risk of a divided Congress compared to just a few days ago.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD reverses the reversal

Despite a key reversal candle on Friday, the shift in betting markets has largely undone that move on Monday, giving traders a taste of what we might see when election results start to roll in late Tuesday in the US.

EUR Nov 4 2024

Source: TradingView

Harris’s momentum in betting markets is being mirrored in momentum indicators for EUR/USD. RSI (14) is trending higher, with the bullish signal confirmed by MACD crossing over from below. Despite Friday's key reversal, I wouldn’t put too much weight on the signal given whippy price action and the lack of a lengthy bullish move leading into it. The bias remains to buy dips in EUR/USD near-term, particularly if momentum in betting markets stays with Harris.

Levels to watch (EUR/USD):

Support: 1.0832, 1.0778, 1.0768 (key uptrend)

Resistance: 1.0882 (downtrend), 1.0906, 1.0952

AUD/USD rangebound before RBA

The technical picture for AUD/USD isn’t as bullish. The pair has been sandwiched between horizontal levels for the past week, despite today's bullish reversal. Momentum signals are mixed, with the RSI (14) gradually trending higher but not confirmed by MACD.

AUD Nov 4 2024

Source: TradingView

Big moves around the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on Tuesday are unlikely as the bank is expected to remain on hold. This leaves the US election and the Fed meeting later in the week as the main drivers.

Levels to watch (AUD/USD):

Support: 0.6537, uptrend around 0.6500, 0.6466

Resistance: 0.6615, 0.6660, 0.6692

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session EUR/USD AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.