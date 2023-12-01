EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, AUD JPY: Softer US dollar has the Aussie looking constructive against the crosses

US dollar weakness has assisted a recovery in FX names in and tied to the performance of emerging markets

AUD is among the recent winners, looking constructive on the weekly charts against several G10 FX names

A break of the downtrend in AUD/USD would be a positive development for broader AUD appreciation

Softness in the US dollar has assisted a recovery across the FX universe, especially currencies in or tied to the performance of emerging markets, such as the Australian dollar. Like many other Asian currencies, it’s performed strongly recently, helped by narrowing yield differentials and softer crude prices which have hobbled the greenback against other commodity currencies.

While AUD/USD has yet to break the downtrend running from early 2022, failing again this week despite continued softening in the US data, the reprieve against the dollar has it looking more constructive against the crosses, especially the euro and Japanese yen having broken key levels on the weekly charts. GBP/AUD may not be too far behind, either.

AUD fundamentals look comparatively ok

Aside from the improvement in risk appetite last month which typically benefits the Aussie, export prices for Australian key commodity exports remain at elevated levels, underpinned by iron ore and coking coal. Another tailwind is the RBA is still considering raising interest rates next year, seeing markets continue to flirt with the idea of another hike over the next six months. While that's unlikely to occur next week, the RBA is highly likely to retain a hawkish bias.

In contrast, there’s more than 100 basis points of cuts priced in for the Fed and ECB, with around half that level for the Bank of England. While there’s still some tightening expected from the BOJ, one look at recent Japanese data suggests the risk of policy normalisation looks to be diminishing.

In a nutshell, whether talking rate differentials or growth outlook, Australia is arguably looking decent to other parts of the world further advanced in the economic cycle. Unless the world experiences a hard landing, that should hold the AUD in good stead moving into 2024. It would be a bonus if China’s spluttering economy were to find its footing.

Mirroring the relative fundamentals, price action in AUD has also perked up on the weekly charts recently.

AUD/USD fails at downtrend resistance, again

For AUD/USD, you can see the rejection of downtrend resistance earlier this week, seeing the pair move back towards former horizontal resistance at .6520. A break of that level would likely see AUD/USD move back into the former trading range is oscillated in for much of this year. Alternatively, a break of the downtrend may lead to a push towards resistance at .6900.

Should the latter take place, a scenario that would be favoured under a soft-landing scenario, it would normally help the AUD make headway against the crosses.

EUR/AUD busts long-running downtrend

For EUR/AUD, the uptrend running since mid-2022 looks like it will be broken this week, assisted by the significant undershoot in eurozone inflation reported in November. The bearish break stalled has so far stalled 1.6450, suggesting that level could act as an initiation point to establish short or long positions, depending on the near-term price action. A downside break may bring 1.6200 into play, a level that has acted as support and resistance for over two years. A bounce points to a potential retest of resistance located at 1.6800.

GBP/AUD similar look to EUR/AUD a week ago

The GBP/AUD chart resembles the EUR/AUD going back two weeks, testing uptrend support dating back to the start of the year. This is a case of waiting for the price action to come to you, depending on whether the pair bounces or breaks off uptrend support. The levels to watch depending on the move are marked on the chart for reference.

AUD/JPY enters rarefied territory

In contrast to the European crosses, AUD/JPY has been flying high courtesy of the weaker yen, breaking out of a triangle pattern last week. Should it close above 97.50 this week, it will provide confidence the pair has broken into a new higher trading range. It’s already had one probe below only to get snaffled back higher, a positive sign that demand remains at elevated levels. A weekly close 97.50 will provide an opportunity to set fresh longs, with a stop below depending on your target level. Historically, AUD/USD has not spent a lot of time at these levels, running into selling from 102.83. But with the BOJ likely to find it difficult to raise interest rates next year with a softening domestic economy, the risk posed by a rapid appreciation in the yen on narrowing interest rate differentials appears limited in the absence of a major economic landing.

-- Written by David Scutt

