EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD: Fed rate cuts, China stimulus add to downside risks

There’s a lot of excitement in Chinese markets about the latest stimulus measures to address flagging economic growth. Given it’s often used as a proxy for those traders looking to play China without directly investing in China, this type of environment should benefit cyclical currencies such as the Australian dollar.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 30, 2024 1:30 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD outperformed last week against EUR and GBP
  • As cyclical currency, the combination of fresh China stimulus measures and US soft landing hopes are providing tailwinds for the Aussie
  • Bias switches to selling EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD rallies

Overview

There’s a lot of excitement in Chinese markets about the latest stimulus measures to address flagging economic growth. Stocks are surging, so too commodity prices linked to construction and industrial activity. Given it’s often used as a proxy for those traders looking to play China without directly investing in China, this type of environment should benefit cyclical currencies such as the Australian dollar.

This note looks at the technical picture for EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD, providing levels for traders to watch should initial excitement surrounding the China stimulus measures extend beyond the short-term.

China data disappoints despite lowered expectations

Before looking at what’s been influencing the crosses, the chart below partly explains why Chinese policymakers moved to boost economic activity last week. It’s Citibank’s China economic surprise index, measuring the aggregate performance of incoming data relative to market expectations.

China eco surprise Sep 30 2024

Source: Refinitiv 

With a score of -35.4, the index indicates most economic data has been surprising on the downside in the September quarter, a notable development given expectations weren’t that high to begin with. It’s also been a factor that’s limited upside for the Aussie even with the softer US dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

Cyclical tailwinds strengthen

Given improved prospects for Chinese economic growth, the Aussie is now benefitting from a pickup in cyclical asset classes as seen in the correlation analysis looking at EUR/AUD on the left and GBP/AUD on the right.

Aussie cross correlations Sep 30 2024

From top to bottom, 2024 Fed rate cut pricing is shown in black, China A50 futures in blue, SGX iron ore in green, spot silver in yellow, COMEX copper in purple and USD/CNH in red. The correlation score is based on movements over the past 20 trading sessions.

What’s noticeable is the relationships, be they positive or negative, have strengthened over the past month, with tailwinds created by optimism the Fed will be able to stick a soft economic landing boosted further by China’s stimulus measures.

While far too early to determine whether the optimism is justified, recent developments have provided a window for the Aussie to outperform against lower beta plays on the global economy such as the euro and British pound.

EUR/AUD breaks down

EURAUD Sep 30 2024

EUR/AUD has broken down on the weekly chart, falling through a long-running uptrend and horizontal support at 1.6254 last week. With momentum indicators providing bearish signals, the downside break may encourage more traders to join the move, putting a larger downside move in play.

Those considering shorts could do so around these levels with a stop above 1.6150 for protection. On the downside, initial targets include 1.6000 and 1.5850. If the latter were to give way, there’s not a lot of visible levels evident until 1.52561 where the price found constant support in late 2022 and early 2023.

GBP/USD pushes through key level

GBPAUD Sep 30 2024

GBP/AUD is also looking heavy on the weeklies, pushing through 1.9349 which has often thwarted bearish moves dating back to early August. With RSI (14) and MACD generating bearish signals on momentum, this attempt may succeed where others have failed.

My preference would be to see weekly close below 1.9349 before initiating shorts, allowing for a stop to be placed above the level for protection. On the downside, the price bounced from 1.9280 in the middle of August, making that a level of note. If the move were to extend through that level, the December 2023 uptrend and 1.9100 would be potential downside targets for bears.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session EUR AUD GBP AUD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.