EU indices still up TA focus on Schneider Electric

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 29, 2020 1:25 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

EU indices mixed | TA focus on Schneider Electric

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks closed mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounded 0.42%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.40%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.22%, and Germany's DAX 30 ended flat for a second day.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
54% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
47% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 46% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
49% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 49% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.84pt to 24.4, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Utilities
3mths relative low: Telecom., Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
real estate, food & beverage, travel & leisure

Europe worst 3 sectors
basic resources, financial services, technology


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 4bps to -0.49% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -18bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Jun Import Prices MoM, exp.: 0.3%
GE 07:00: Jun Import Prices YoY, exp.: -7%
FR 07:45: Jul Consumer Confidence, exp.: 97
EC 09:00: ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting
UK 09:30: Jun Mortgage Lending, exp.: £1.22B
UK 09:30: Jun Net Lending to Individuals MoM, exp.: £-3.4B
UK 09:30: Jun BoE Consumer Credit, exp.: £-4.597B
UK 09:30: Jun Mortgage Approvals, exp.: 9.3K


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, spot gold traded at $1,953 an ounce lacking momentum for pushing higher. EUR/USD traded higher at 1.1730, while GBP/USD edged lower to 1.2922. USD/JPY kept struggling to keep the 105.00 level. AUD/USD remained elevated at 0.7166.


#UK - IRELAND#
Barclays, a British banking group, issued 1H results: "Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barclays delivered a H120 Group profit before tax of 1.3 billion pounds (H119: 3.0 billion pounds), resulting in a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 2.9% (H119: 9.1%) and earnings per share (EPS) of 4.0 pence (H119: 12.1 pence). Pre-provision profits (profit before tax excluding credit impairment charges) increased 27% to 5.0 billion pounds, while credit impairment charges increased to 3.7 billion pounds (H119: 0.9 billion pounds)."

Glaxosmithkline, a global healthcare company, announced that it and Sanofi have reached an agreement with the U.K. government for the supply of up to 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Company added: "The vaccine candidate, developed by Sanofi in partnership with GSK, is based on the recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

Smith & Nephew, an advanced medical devices firm, reported 1H results: "Our first half revenue was 2,035 million dollars (H1 2019: 2,485 million dollars), down 18.1% on a reported growth basis (...) Trading profit was 172 million dollars in the first half (H1 2019: 532 million dollars). The trading profit margin, at 8.5% (H1 2019: 21.4%), was down significantly year-on year as previously guided. (...) Adjusted earnings per share was 13.4 cents (H1 2019: 45.8 cents per share). (...) The interim dividend is 14.4 cents per share, in line with 2019."


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Bank, a German bank, posted a 2Q profit of 61 million euros, compared to a loss of 3.15 billion euros in the prior-year period. The Bank said it set aside 761 million euros in provisions to cover credit losses. The Bank's CEO said: "In a challenging environment we grew revenues and continued to reduce costs, and we're fully on track to meet all our targets." 

BASF, a chemical company, said it swung to a 2Q net loss of 878 million euros from a profit of 5.95 billion in the prior-year period which was then boosted by the spin-off of its Wintershall oil-and-gas unit. 2Q sales declined to 12.68 billion euros from 14.48 billion euros last year.

Deutsche Boerse: 2Q results expected


#FRANCE#
Sanofi, a pharmaceutical firm, reported that 2Q Business EPS increased 3.2% to 1.28 euro and Business net income was up 3.6% to 1.60 billion euros on net sales of 8.21 billion euros, down 4.9% (-3.4% at constant exchange rates). On the outlook it said: "Sanofi now expects 2020 business EPS to grow between 6% and 7% at CER."

Schneider Electric, which makes electrical power products, announced that 1H net income declined 22% on year to 775 million euros and Adjusted EBITA were down 19.6% to 1.58 billion euros on revenue of 11.58 billion euros, down 12.3% (-10.5% organic decline). The Co said: "The Group sets targets for 2020 as follows: Revenue expected to be between -7% to -10% organic (...) Adjusted EBITA margin between 14.5% to 15.0% (including scope and FX based on current estimation)."

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is supported by a rising trend line drawn since March. The share is trading above of its rising 20 and 50 DMAs. Above 93.64E look for the previous all-time high at 105.5E and 115E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Teleperformance, 1H results expected


#SPAIN#
Santander, a Spanish bank, posted a first-half net loss of 10.8 billion euros, compared to a net income of 3.2 billion euros in the prior-year period, citing impairments caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 


#BENELUX#
Vopak, a Dutch tank-storage firm, reported that 2Q net income rose to 116 million euros from 106 million euros in the prior-year period on revenue of 292 million euros, down 7.7% on year.


#ITALY#
Salvatore Ferragamo, a clothing and accessories company, reported that 1H revenue plunged 46.9% on year (at constant exchange rates) to 377 million euros.

Snam: 2Q results expected.

Enel: 1H results expected.


#SWITZERLAND#
Roche, a Swiss drug maker, reported that a Phase 3 study on Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) did not meet its primary endpoint of improved clinical status in hospitalized adult patients with severe Covid-19 associated pneumonia.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 02:50 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.