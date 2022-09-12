Ethereum: Why traders might sell ETH/USD even on a successful Merge this week

There is a compelling argument that we could see a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction in ETH/USD around The Merge...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 13, 2022 2:24 AM
multiple graphics card with 3 fans for the purpose of crypto mining
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

For Ethereum enthusiasts, this week is somewhat like Christmas…if Christmas was promised to be six months away for years, prompting skeptics to question whether there would ever be a Christmas, and then it finally came on September 15, 2022.

Around 12:00 GMT or a little after on September 15, Ethereum will officially merge its legacy proof-of-work blockchain with the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain. Assuming “The Merge” goes smoothly, there will be a number of clear benefits for the world’s second most valuable cryptoasset:

  1. The shift to proof-of-stake will reduce the Ethereum blockchain’s energy consumption by ~99.95%, removing one of the public’s biggest criticisms of proof-of-work blockchain technology.
  2. The supply of ETH tokens may turn outright deflationary. The new security system will require far less issuance to maintain security, and combined with last year’s EIP-1559 upgrade that burns a portion of transaction fees, the annual net new issuance of ETH tokens will drop from the current 2.5% and may even decline. To put it simply, this week may mark the largest suppply of Ethereum we ever see, if The Merge goes smoothly.
  3. It sets the stage for future scaling upgrades. While The Merge itself isn’t expected to have a big impact on gas fees, transaction speeds, or network throughput, it is a necessary precursor to the Ethereum Foundations long-term plan to scale the network and make it cheaper/faster for the next generation of blockchain users and developers.

mergegraphic

Source: Ethereum.org

How will Ethereum trade around The Merge?

It’s impossible to predict prices with certainty ahead of any event, much less the biggest fundamental change to an asset since its founding. That said, there is a compelling argument that we could see a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction in ETH/USD around The Merge.

For one, prices have nearly doubled off their lows less than three months ago, with much of that rally attributed to traders anticipating a successful merge. In addition, there’s a direct mechanical reason that Ethereum will be less valuable after The Merge. In recent weeks, some Ethereum stakeholders have discussed maintaining the current proof-of-work version of Ethereum as an alternative platform for users and developers.

While most, including me, are skeptical that so-called ETHpow will be particularly valuable, traders who hold ETH before The Merge will automatically receive legacy ETHpow tokens that they can then sell. Current grey market valuations for the ETHpow network are at around 3% of the value of the main ETH network, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see ETH fall by ~3% immediately after even a successful Merge, akin to a stock going ex-dividend.

Looking at the chart, ETH/USD has generally edged higher through the first half of the month, leaving the cryptoasset near the middle of its post-August range. The 200-day EMA sits just above the August highs around $2,000, and that will be the key resistance level to watch to shift the longer-term trend back in favor of the bulls. Meanwhile, downside support sits around $1,400 and should bring out buyers if we do see a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction to The Merge.

CIETHUSD09122022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Ethereum USD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.