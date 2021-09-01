Ethereum breaks will Bitcoin follow

After three weeks of consolidation, Ethereum sprung to life yesterday with a stunning 10% surge. It has now registered a 120% gain from the $1717 low recorded just six weeks ago. There are a variety of theories behind yesterday's breakout, all with merit.

September 2, 2021 9:02 AM
Last month, hackers exploited a vulnerability in Poly Network to steal over $600m in Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. Although most has since been returned, the news last week that developers have remedied a bug that opened up the risk of counterfeit Ether tokens has provided comfort. 


Another possible explanation, Arbitrum ( A Layer 2 protocol that seeks to scale and lower the gas fees on Ethereum by carrying transactions off-chain ), went live on mainnet yesterday. Leaving the market caught underweight Ethereum after rotation into other Layer 1s, including Solana. 

Finally, surging demand for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTS) and Defi apps remain supportive of Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network and a reason why advocates of Ethereum prefer it over Bitcoin. 

Regardless of the fundamental reasons, the rally in Ethereum hasn't come as a surprise to traders who incorporate technical analysis into trading cryptocurrencies.

As noted in yesterday's City Index Morning Brief, following the breakout of the top of its recent range (when Ethereum was trading at $3415), it was suggested: "opening long Ethereum positions in expectation of a push towards $3700 and then $4000. Stops should be placed below $3200 on a closing basis". After reaching the first profit target, the next objectives are $4000 before a retest/break of the May $4380 high. 

Turning to Bitcoin. Yesterday's test and bounce from the support provided by the 200-day moving average at $46,000 is encouraging. Should Bitcoin now break above the band of resistance between $50,500 and $52,000, it would indicate the Bitcoin is set to follow Ethereum's lead and trade higher towards $61,000. 

Ethereum Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 2nd of September, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Ethereum USD Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.