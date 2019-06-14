Equity Handover: US Stocks Edge Lower as CHWY Extends IPO Mania

Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

US indices closed marginally lower in the final trading day of the week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and small-cap focused Russell 2000 leading the way lower.

Utilities (XLU) were the best performing sector on the day; Technology (XLK) was the worst.

US Retail Sales (May) bounced back to +0.5% m/m, but last month’s reading was also revised higher from -0.2% to +0.3%. Industrial Production figures also beat expectations.

Stocks on the move: Broadcom (AVGO, -6%) cut its full-year outlook, denting hopes for a rebound in the semiconductor market. Online pet supplier Chewy (CHWY) surged 59% in its first day as a publicly-traded company.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

**No major macroeconomic releases are expected during Monday’s Asian session.**



