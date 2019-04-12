Equity Handover 12th April 2019
- Stock buyers are finding sufficient reasons to return, having struggled earlier in the session
- China’s rebounding exports bolstered hopes that a slowdown there has bottomed, despite another import slide
- Surprising euro flows in the Asian session also gave a fillip to risk appetite as the yen tumbled
- The move was reportedly linked to financing a large European loan book acquisition by Japan’s MUFG
- Uber’s IPO filing the night before and oil giant Chevron saying it will buy rival Anadarko for $33bn helps maintain investor confidence too
- JPMorgan earnings are the icing on the cake, with a better-than-forecast net interest income rise offsetting another trading slump. Wells Fargo also reported a firm-looking set of Q1 earnings
- Wall Street futures have shaken off early-morning weakness to trade 0.4%-0.6% higher
