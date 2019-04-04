Stock market snapshot as of [08/04/2019 13:18:59]
- Another soft print of German data saw imports and exports fall hard in February, tilting the balance of sentiment to the cautious side in Europe
- A such, car shares return some of last week’s optimistic gains, leaving the sector as the region’s deepest underperformer
- The backdrop is U.S.-China trade talks that ended on Friday with both sides claiming progress, though with no conclusive deal sealed. Discussions are scheduled to resume this week
- There are key risk events ahead to help investors kick the tires of global economic fundamentals. These include the ECB’s meeting and press conference on Wednesday, when it is widely expected to sit the month out, aside from possible shifts in tone about downside risks. The same day, the Fed’s March meeting minutes will be dissected for more details on balance sheet reduction and any giveaways on FOMC members leaning towards a cut. Elsewhere, markets price almost zero risk that Britain will run out of Article 50 time. The EU is widely expected to grant another extension when the bloc meets on Wednesday, the key uncertainty being how long
- Wall street stock index futures contracts trade mildly lower with the Dow worst-off, losing 0.3%
Corporate highlights
|
Date
|
Time
|
Event Type
|
Company
|
RIC
|
Event Name
|
10-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Earnings Release
|
Delta Air Lines Inc
|
DAL.N
|
Q1 2019 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
|
10-Apr-2019
|
21:15
|
Sales Release
|
Costco Wholesale Corp
|
COST.OQ
|
March 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp Corporate Sales Release
|
11-Apr-2019
|
12:00
|
Earnings Release
|
Fastenal Co
|
FAST.OQ
|
Q1 2019 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
|
12-Apr-2019
|
13:00
|
Earnings Release
|
Wells Fargo & Co
|
WFC.N
|
Q1 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
|
12-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Earnings Release
|
PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|
PNC.N
|
Q1 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release
|
12-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Earnings Release
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co
|
JPM.N
|
Q1 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
Economic highlights
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Europe articles
February 13, 2025 07:40 PM
February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
February 14, 2021 05:45 PM
February 7, 2021 05:50 PM