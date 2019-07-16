Equity Brief US stocks arent banking on earnings so far

The latest set of Big U.S. bank earnings are in sharp focus

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 16, 2019 7:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [16/7/2019 1:39 PM]

  • The latest set of Big U.S. bank earnings are in sharp focus. As ‘ugly contests’ go, investors are having a hard time choosing which bank’s quarterly results they dislike least
  • This means earnings among high profile stocks are providing a small negative input into Tuesday’s Wall Street trade with the Dow a smidgeon higher and Nasdaq and S&P 500 down by vanishingly thin fractions too
  • European shares fare somewhat better, partly because the earnings slate in Europe has yielded some clearer outright successes on the day than Stateside

Corporate News

  • Burberry shone in Europe, rising 12%-14% as investors breathed a sigh of relief that new categories produced by a recently installed ‘star’ designer demonstrated strong traction. The Consumer Discretionary index rose 0.4%
  • Attention on the top-level earnings releases across the Atlantic in itself left European activity fairly subdued
  • Among the giant U.S. lenders, Goldman appears to have chalked up most successes compared to Citigroup, which reported on Monday and JPMorgan and Wells Fargo which also released results on Tuesday
  • JPMorgan trades slightly lower, whilst Goldman Sachs paces the bunch with a 2.2% rise. Wells Fargo adds 0.5% after its weak results at least showed it continued to grow its consumer businesses
  • All four banks have beat on the top line and most on the bottom line too. Earnings are messy though, and the underlying picture is less salubrious than the headline figures. As well, most of these banks are downgrading expectations into the rest of the year based on the expectation of lower Fed rates that will weigh on interest income. All told, banks are providing a somewhat negative beginning to the U.S. earnings season

Upcoming corporate highlights


Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Indices Wall Street Shares market Earnings Earnings season US Europe

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 11, 2024 07:45 PM
    Research
    Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      wall_street_view
      Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 10, 2024 11:55 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2024 11:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.