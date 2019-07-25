Equity Brief US chipmakers boast sentiment in Asian stocks

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2019 12:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [25/07/2019 0527 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, most Asian stock markets are showing positive performances triggered by the stellar gains seen in key U.S. semiconductors stocks that have helped to lead the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to another record fresh all-time highs.
  • The key catalyst came from Texas Instruments, a major U.S. chipmaker that soared by 7.4% on better than expected earnings results that offset the headwinds from U.S./China trade tensions and fallout from China’s Huawei Technologies where it has contributed to 3% to 4% of Texas Instruments’ global revenue.
  • The Australia’s ASX 200 is now just 0.5% away from its all-time high level of 6851 printed in Oct 2007 on the backdrop of an easing liquidity condition. RBA governor Lowe has commented in a public speech today that low interest rates are here to stay and can go lower if economic activities fail to take off.
  • The underperformer as at today’s Asian mid-session is Korea’s Kospi 200; almost unchanged due to rising regional geopolitical risk where North Korea has launched two projectiles from the eastern part of the Korean Peninsula.  
  • After the S&P 500 closed at a new record all-time high of 3019, the S&P E-min futures has remained firm in today’s Asian session as it has inched higher by 0.22% to print a current intraday high of 3024.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are recording modest gains at this juncture where the FTSE 100 is up by 0.30% after its underperformance seen in yesterday, 24 Jul where it declined by -0.73% due to Brexit uncertainties. The German DAX CFD futures has rallied by 0.54% after a bullish break and a daily close above the 12500 key medium-term resistance.
Up Next
  • ECB monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT follow by its press conference at 1230 GMT. The consensus is set for no interest rate cut on its key deposit rate now at -0.4%. A dovish statement from ECB out-going governor Draghi can firm up the forward guidance for a cut in the Sep meeting follow by a restart of the QE programme that may see European stocks extending their gains.
  • U.S. bellwether tech and FAANG stock, Amazon will report its Q2 earnings after the close of U.S. session today. Consensus for its EPS is set at $5.29 where a beat is likely to see a retest on its current all-time high of 2050.50 printed on 04 Sep 2018; it closed at 2000.81 yesterday, 24 Jul. Further gains in Amazon can drive up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 where it has a significant market capitalised weightage in these indices (3rd largest in the S&P 500 & the 2nd largest in the Nasdaq 100).

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.





Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.