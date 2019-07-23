Equity Brief Most Asian stocks inch higher on trade deal optimism

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2019 10:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [23/07/2019 0440 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets are trading in a mix fashion after a positive close seen in the overnight U.S. stock markets. The S&P 500 has managed to gain by 0.30% led by major technology stocks; Apple, Amazon and Microsoft which have rallied between 1.1% to 2.3%.
  • Positive U.S/China trade related news flow where the U.S. White House had hosted U.S. technology companies to discuss economic issues that include a possible resumption of sales to Huawei. Also, U.S. and China trade officials may conduct a face to face meeting in the coming two weeks.
  • As at today’s Asian mid-session, the best performers are Japan’s Nikkei 225 which has rallied by 1.12% followed by Korea’s Kospi 200 and Australia’s ASX 200 that are both up by around 0.40% to 0.60%.
  • The on-going positive performances seen in the Nikkei 225, Kospi 200 and ASX 200 are led by their respective semiconductors sectors and energy sector on the ASX 200 due to positive U.S/China trade related news flow.
  • In today’s Asian session, the S&P 500 E-mini futures has recorded a modest gain of 0.20% to print a current intraday high of 2995 with incoming intermediate resistance to watch at the 3000 level.
  • Key U.S. stocks; Amazon, Boeing, Facebook and Caterpillar will announce their respective earnings results on Wed, 24 Jul that can create a significant feedback loop back into the performances of the Asian stock markets.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are also showing positive performances at this juncture where the German DAX and FTSE 100 have rallied by 0.67% and 0.38% respectively. Watch the 12500 key medium-term resistance on the German DAX.
  • Key event to take note later will be the selection outcome of the next U.K Prime Minister at 1045 GMT where the consensus is set for Boris Johnson.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.