Equity Brief Asian stocks spooked by Tariff Man again

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 2, 2019 12:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [02/08/2019 0540 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stocks have continued to stage three days of consecutive decline reinforced by U.S. President Trump’s sudden fresh tariff of 10% on US$ 300 billion of Chinese imports to take effect from 01 Sep despite U.S. and China trade officials have scheduled the next trade negotiation talks to take place in early Sep in Washington.
  • As at today’s Asian mid-session, the worst performers are China related plays, together with Japan’s Nikkei 225 that has declined by -2.42% triggered by a stronger JPY and an escalating trade dispute between Japan and South Korea over curbs on Japanese exports of three high-tech materials needed to make memory chips and display panels by South Korean chip-makers. Japan has removed South Korea’s fast-track export status with effect on 28 Aug due to national security reasons as per cited by Japanese government official.
  • So far, there is no official response from the Chinese government on Trump’s latest tariff hike other than China Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reports on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Nations event in Thailand that the additional tariffs were “not a correct way” to deal with bilateral dispute”.
  • From an intermarket perspective, a break above the key psychological 7.00 level on the USD/CNH (offshore yuan) does not bode well for Asian ex Japan and emerging markets equities in the coming week (click here for more details on our report).
  • The S&P 500 E-mini futures has continued to inch lower in today’s Asia session to print a current intraday low of 2938. European stock indices CFD futures are now playing negative catch-up where both the FTSE 100 and German DAX are down significantly by -1.74% and -1.09% respectively.

Up Next

  • Eurozone Retail Sales for Jun at 0900 GMT where consensus is set at 1.3%
  • U.S. non-farm payrolls for Jul at 1230 GMT where consensus is set at +164K and unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7%.

Corporate Highlights


Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.