Equity Brief A weak start for Asian stocks

Stock market snapshot as of [29/07/2019 0500 GMT]





Ahead of the European opening session, most Asian stock markets are in the red ahead of a busy event driven week where the start of fresh U.S/China trade deal negotiation talk kickstarted in Shanghai today, the U.S. Fed FOMC meeting outcome on Wed, 31 Jul and U.S. nonfarm payrolls job data out on Fri, 02 Aug.

The worst performers so far as at today’s Asian mid-session are the Korea’s Kospi 200 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index. The Kospi 200 has declined by 1.41% dragged down by major semiconductors stocks; Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix that dived down by 1.9% and 2.6% respectively coupled with poor earnings results from Ssangyong Motor and Hanssem.

The poor performance of Hang Seng Index can be attributed increasing domestic unrest in Hong Kong after the recent weekend demonstrations ended with a chaotic face off between the police and protestors. Hong Kong’s properties shares are the worst hit where the Hang Seng Property Index is down by 2.80%.

After another fresh all-time high close of 3025 seen in the U.S. S&P 500 on last Fri, the S&P 500 E-mini futures has started to see some profit-taking in today’s Asian session where it has slipped down by 0.29% to print a current intraday low of 3020.

No significant movement seen in the European stock indices CFD futures at this juncture where the FTSE 100 is almost unchanged and German DAX is down slightly by 0.24%.

Up Next

China’s top office for Hong Kong affairs will hold an official news conference later today at 3 p.m local time on China’s stance towards the recent unrest seen in Hong Kong over the controversial China extradition bill.

Corporate Highlights





Macroeconomic Calendar







*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.