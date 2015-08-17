The energy sector, which was roiled amidst falling global crude prices, was primarily responsible for the slide on the Australian stock market on Friday. The big banks added their bit to the decline in the market, which fell to a 7 month low as poor corporate earnings results and the surprise Chinese devaluations over the past three days added to the bearish market sentiment.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 31.4 points, or 0.6 per cent, and closed at 5,356.5, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 29 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 5,360.

The top gaining sectors included consumer discretionary (+0.64 per cent), utilities (+0.57 per cent) and healthcare (+0.12 per cent). The biggest losers included energy (-3.84 per cent), information technology (-0.99 per cent), materials (-0.98 per cent), consumer staples (-0.67 per cent) and financials (-0.52 per cent).

Stocks

The energy sector was a standout loser in percentage terms on Friday. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) lost 3.5 per cent to AU$32.84, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) plunged 4.54 per cent to AU$9.67, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was down 3.18 per cent to AU$6.70 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO), the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200, plunged nearly 9 per cent to AU$5.99 on rumours that it may need to raise AU$3 billion to meet its debt obligations. However, Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) bucked the trend and gained 5.56 per cent to close at AU$0.190.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) slipped 0.74 per cent to AU$25.32, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 1.60 per cent to AU$51.13 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) ended 1.92 per cent lower at AU$1.78. Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 3.33 per cent at AU$0.0310. Graphite and vanadium miner Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) shed 7.06 per cent to AU$3.16, below its offer price of AU$3.25 for new shares in its capital raising of AU$211 million to finance the development of a graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

The major banks also ended up in the red, except for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which was in a trading halt. Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell 1.48 per cent to AU$31.33, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 0.69 per cent to AU$31.76 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 1.58 per cent to AU$29.29. Commonwealth Bank shares will resume trading today.

With the exception of Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW), which closed unchanged, the other supermarkets ended lower. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was down 1.15 per cent to AU$40.38, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) fell 1.11 per cent to AU$32.13, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) slipped 4.50 per cent to AU$1.06 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell by 4.50 per cent to AU$1.06.

Gambling entertainment company Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 6.68 per cent to AU$4.95. International payments services provider Ozforex Group Ltd (ASX:OFX) also figured in the list of top S&P/ASX 200 gainers, gaining 6.20 per cent to AU$2.74, on news that it had inked a strategic platform partnership with cloud accounting software maker Xero to facilitate international payments for the latter’s customers.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

On Friday, global financial markets heaved a sigh of relief after the People’s Bank of China allowed the yuan to strengthen marginally by 0.05 per cent, ending three volatile days of yuan devaluation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s assistant governor (economic) Christopher Kent said Friday that the unemployment rate in the economy would have been much worse but for a flexible labour market that allowed wage rates to be negotiated downwards after the oversized pay increases during the mining boom. Wage rates aside, better growth in the services sector, which employs more people per unit of output, was another factor which supported the employment market. A decline in population growth, mostly due to slowing immigration, also helped keep unemployment relatively steady, according to the ABC.

A Senate committee report scheduled to be released today may contain a recommendation that the country’s biggest corporate tax cheats should be named and shamed by the Australian Tax Office, said the ABC. "The laws, as they currently stand, mean that Australia's worst tax offenders are able to hide behind privacy provisions," said Labor senator Sam Dastyari, who chaired the committee.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks rose following the release of solid US data on wholesale prices and industrial production. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,477.40, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 8.15 (0.39 per cent) to 2,091.54, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 14.68 (0.29 per cent) to 5,048.24.

The Australian dollar is trading slightly lower as the threat from further yuan devaluation subsided and traders looked for a trigger in the forthcoming Federal Reserve minutes of its July meeting, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.77 US cents, down from 73.87 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher given that at 06:45am (AEST) today the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up nine points at 5,300.