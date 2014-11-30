A report by economic analysts Deloitte Access Economics predicts that the fall in prices of iron ore, the country’s biggest export earning commodity, and poor domestic wage growth could cost Australia’s budget nearly AU$9 billion in revenues over the next two years, according to The Australian.

While increased spending such as on the Iraq intervention, new national security expenditure and the repeal of the mining tax will combine to take away AU$5.4 billion from the budget.

“Whereas the impact of China and the resources boom on the budget came and went, the impact of politicians’ promises lingered,” says Chris Richardson, head of economics at Deloitte.

Australia will report a mid-year update on its fiscal budget within a few weeks. With a cumulative deficit expected to balloon to over AU$35 billion over the next few years, unpopular measures such as the $7 GP co-payment and cuts to family tax benefits and university subsidies will not be enough even if passed by the Senate – putting paid to Tony Abbott’s hopes to restore the country’s federal budget to a surplus.

“It looks to us like a nation that can’t handle the truth: a temporary boom has come and gone, and a sustainable path for our national social compact requires some tough decisions,” said Mr Richardson.

In unpalatable news for the gold mining sector, 77 per cent of Swiss voters in the referendum on the “Save our Swiss gold” initiative rejected proposals that would have required the Swiss National Bank to increase gold reserves to 20 per cent of assets and banned it from selling gold in the future, according to Reuters. "We anticipate a short-term sell off in gold, although a no vote was mostly priced in," said Peter Rosenstreich, an analyst at Swissquote.

In a hard-hitting report titled “Gold: a six thousand year-old bubble revisited” Citi’s Global Chief Economist Willem Buiter lumped gold and Bitcoin together as currencies that lacked intrinsic value, yet were expensive to produce and store, as reported by The Australian. Buiter said he preferred paper and electronic currencies, and that gold was a pure bubble that may well last for another 6,000 years.

Stock investors should brace for a volatile week ahead, as investors may continue to punish shares of resource based companies following another sharp fall in crude oil last week in reaction to the OPEC meeting. Though Wall Street closed flat Friday, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 87.9 points, or 1.63 per cent, at 5,313 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 83.3 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 5,298.1.

Bloomberg said its Commodity Index of 22 raw materials dropped Friday by 3.9 percent to its lowest level since May 2009. Commodities could be headed for the fourth consecutive year of losses as crude oil enters its biggest slump since the 2008 financial crisis.

