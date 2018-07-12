Emerging markets down not out

After a gruelling six months, some emerging market assets are beginning to turn higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2018 3:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Emerging markets down, not out

Summary

After a gruelling six months, some emerging market assets are beginning to turn higher.

EM trades try to bounce

With the risk of outright trade war heightened, and U.S. economic strength dragging dollar borrowing costs higher, emerging market assets are losing favour, as depicted by the chart for the WisdomTree EM Consumer Growth ETF below (Figure 1). Compare it with Figure 2 which charts PowerShares QQQ ETF, based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The Nasdaq has outperformed all major U.S. gauges in recent years on the back of fast-growing web giants like Netflix, Facebook and Amazon. Figure 3 is the chart for iShares Value ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 Value Index. None of the three assets qualify as ‘overbought’ or ‘oversold’ according to their stochastic oscillator sub-charts. In each case, the indicator is well within standardised boundaries. However, for the EM ETF, the oscillator only recently re-entered the main chart area, rising back above the lower boundary in recent weeks. In other words, it was ‘oversold’ but is now recovering. In one sense, this suggests a missed opportunity. On the other hand, combined with corroborating factors—for instance if weekly technical support at c. $22.30 should hold—the chart could be signalling a sustainable rebound.

Cautions

It’s important to note that many trending indicators are interval-specific. This means their signals are only applicable within the current time frame. In fact, using daily intervals, all the assets below are either close to or have reached a state of being technically overbought. Additionally, buying, or selling interest can keep an asset overbought or oversold for far longer than anyone can predict. In this case though, one possible takeaway is that the EM ETF has begun a sustainable recovery. This can be confirmed by closer observation.



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Today 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Today 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Today 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Today 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.