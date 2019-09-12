ECB Recap QE Infinity Emboldens Euro Bears

The European Central Bank made a series of decisions to ease monetary policy and try to stimulate the Eurozone economy

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 12, 2019 6:35 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

ECB Recap: “QE Infinity” Emboldens Euro Bears

It wasn’t quite an “empty the clip” decision at ECB President Mario Draghi’s penultimate meeting, but the Italian has definitely made a dovish impression.

In its highly-anticipated policy meeting, the European Central Bank made a series of decisions to ease monetary policy and try to stimulate the Eurozone economy:

  • Cut deposit rates 10bps from -0.4% to -0.5%
  • Introduced a two-tier system for negative interest rates
  • Restarted Quantitative Easing at €20B/month effective November 1, with no explicit expiration date
  • Announced changes to its Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs)

Many of these changes had already been “priced in” to the market, but the decision around QE is interesting. The €20B monthly pace of purchases was smaller than many analysts had anticipated, but the lack of an explicit termination date makes the announcement more dovish than expected. With inflation subdued, growth stalling and negative interest rates becoming entrenched, is the Eurozone turning into Japan? This is the fear of many traders and explains why the euro has fallen back below 1.10 in the wake of the release.

Source: TradingView, City Index

ECB President Mario Draghi is taking the stage for his press conference as we go to press, and traders will be watching closely to see how he characterizes the decision. Expect questions about the open-ended QE program and technical changes to QE rules to drive EUR/USD over the rest of the day. More dovish commentary could take the world’s most widely-traded currency pair down to test its 2-year low near 1.0930 next.

In other news, US President Trump has already chimed in on the decision. After calling Federal Reserve policymakers “boneheads” yesterday, the President tweeted that “European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!” Needless to say, next week’s Federal Reserve meeting will be worth keeping a close eye on!


Related tags: ECB Draghi EUR Euro Forex

Latest market news

View more
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Today 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

Federal reserve building
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
By:
David Song
December 23, 2024 11:30 PM
    EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 11, 2024 05:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
      By:
      David Song
      December 9, 2024 08:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 9, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 9, 2024 02:34 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.