Euro strength

The strength of the Euro has been in focus over recent weeks and we already know that the ECB is monitoring the exchange rate. Its worth watching out for any comments over the Euro’s elevated value. However, its unlikely that the ECB will take any action.

EUR/USD analysis

The EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.21 after rising to an intra session high of 1.2158 and bouncing off resistance of the descending trendline and falling back through the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart. Although the broader up trend seen on the daily chart remains in tact.

The pair currently trades at 1.21 testing the 20 sma on the 4 hour chart. A break through here could see the 1.2060 critical support tested prior to 1.20.

On the upside a move above 1.2160 the descending trendline resistance could pave the way to 1.2220.

