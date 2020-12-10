ECB does little to help the Euro vs commodity currencies EURAUD EURNZD AUDNZD

EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD have been trading in a sideways channel as of late.

December 11, 2020 2:37 AM

ECB does little to help the Euro vs commodity currencies: EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD

The ECB left rates unchanged at minus 50bps, increased the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Emergency Program (PEPP) by 500 billion Euros and extended the program ending date from June 2021 to March 2022.  This outcome was in line with most economist expectations, and after taking profits off the table the last few trading sessions, the EUR/USD is higher by nearly 60 pips today.  However, the same can not be said for the Euro vs some of the commodity currencies.

EUR/AUD

Since June 1st, EUR/AUD has been trading in a sideways channel between 1.6033 and 1.6573.  The only time it was outside that channel over the last 5 months was in late October, when the pair posted a false breakout above the channel and pulled back inside.  Today, the pair is making a run at the bottom of the channel.  Notice the long upper wicks on the daily timeframe over the last week, which should have given an indication EUR/AUD could turn lower.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 120-minute timeframe, EUR/AUD has been in a downward sloping channel over the last two days from 1.6450 down to 1.6092.  The RSI is in oversold territory and is diverging with price, which is approaching support of the longer-term sideways channel and the bottom of the shorter-term downward sloping channel.  Bulls will be looking for dips to buy below 1.6100, with an initial target of the upper trendline of the downward sloping channel near 1.6170.  Major support is below at the convergence of the 2 trendlines near 1.6050.  Be careful of a liquidity gap below there if price manages to push lower.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/NZD

Much of the same can be said for the can be said for EUR/NZD as it moves lower today.  The pair has been in a sideways channel since May 20th between 1.7162 and 1.8009.  The only time it was outside that channel over the last 5 months also was in late August, when the pair posted a false breakout above the channel and pulled back inside.  In mid-November, the pair posted a false breakdown below the channel and moved back inside, however today EUR/NZD has broken below the channel.  Notice the long upper wicks on the daily timeframe over the last week, which should have given an indication that the pair could turn lower.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 120-minute timeframe, EUR/NZD has been moving lower over the last week from 1.7281 down to 1.7094.  The RSI is diverging with price; however, it is not in oversold territory.  The RSI can still move lower.  There is horizontal support near the December 9th  lows of 1.7094.  Euro bulls will be looking to buy here and target the downward sloping trendline near 1.7200.  Additional horizontal support is below at 1.7050 and 1.6958.  Be careful of a liquidity gap below there  if price manages to push lower.

   Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/NZD

TradeRs may be wondering why EUR/AUD seems to be holding up better than EUR/NZD.  To see why, traders just need to look at AUD/NZD.  The pair has been moving lower since mid-August and is has formed a descending wedge.  Price posted a false breakdown below the wedge on December 1st, and today has broken out the top of the wedge (the direction one would expect a breakout to occur from a descending wedge).  The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement, which is near 1.0895.  Therefore, if this trend continues moving higher, one could expect EUR/AUD to outperform EUR/NZD over the next few weeks.

 Source: Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: AUD EUR Forex NZD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.