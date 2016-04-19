ecb ahead will eurusd finally breakout above resistance 2658672016

With the latest German ZEW Economic Sentiment data coming out even more optimistic than expected, and US economic data in the form of building permits […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2016 7:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With the latest German ZEW Economic Sentiment data coming out even more optimistic than expected, and US economic data in the form of building permits and housing starts coming out significantly worse than expected, a stronger euro and falling dollar prompted EUR/USD to surge on Tuesday, partially recovering from the sharp pullback of last week.

For more than the past four months, EUR/USD has been trading within a rising trend. This highlights a generally weakening dollar since the end of last year as the Federal Reserve has become increasingly dovish since its December rate hike, and firmer footing for the euro despite a European Central Bank (ECB) that has not been shy about instituting additional stimulus measures. Tempering those measures, however, were comments last month by ECB President Mario Draghi that indicated the central bank would look to avoid further rate cuts going forward. Those comments should be put to the test this Thursday, when the ECB will announce its rate decision and hold its usual press conference to discuss current monetary policy. Clearly, if the central bank abides by Draghi’s indication that there will be no further rate cuts, the euro should continue to be supported. In contrast, any dovish departures from Draghi’s earlier assertions should likely be met by accelerated euro-selling.

During much of the first half of April, EUR/USD had risen to bump up against major resistance around the 1.1450 level, a price area that has been tested and respected on numerous occasions in the past year. The noted pullback last week, however, prompted a sharp retreat from that resistance. Now that the currency pair has once again begun to rise, the 1.1450-area resistance continues to be the upside level to watch. In the event of continued dollar weakness in the near-term, as well as the absence of any dovish surprises from the ECB on Thursday, a sustained breakout above this resistance could go on to target the next major upside objective at the 1.1700 level, which was the area of the intermediate high reached in August 2015.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.