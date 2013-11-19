easyjet shares gain 6 after shareholders get 175m reward 875422013

EasyJet shares gained over 6% in early trading this morning after the budget airline carrier continued to delight shareholders with a strong years performance and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2013 8:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EasyJet shares gained over 6% in early trading this morning after the budget airline carrier continued to delight shareholders with a strong years performance and a special dividend.

EasyJet reported a 50.9% increase in full year pretax profits to £478m with revenues climbing 10.5%. The carrier had previously upgraded profit forecasts to between £470m and £480m, meaning the final result falls to the top end of those boosted forecasts. The airline also announced plans to return as much as £175m to shareholders in a special dividend of 44.1p.

Changing dynamics lines EasyJets pockets
One of the aspects EasyJet has really benefited from is the fact that larger legacy carriers have endured difficulty at certain short-haul flights that have proved unprofitable with load capacity decreasing. Rather than cut flight charges to passengers and as such profit margins even further, they have simply cut operations there, giving lower budget carriers such as EasyJet an opportunity to increase its own share in that destination. EasyJet expects to see this trend continue and whilst its rivals are making similar moves – such as Norwegian which is starting to expand out of Scandinavia – it feels that it remains in a position of power given it controls key early run off slots at major airports, increasing its attractiveness to passengers.

The darling of the City of London
The numbers come in stark contrast to the difficulties suffered by its rival Ryanair, and the fact they continue to perform strongly and are happy to repay investor faith with a generous special dividend it is easy to see why shareholders have reacted positively to these results. Shares are up 80% in the last year and so it’s easy to see why EasyJet has been a favourite of investors and the darling of the City of London.

Forward Guidance
Forward bookings for the first half of next year are in line with prior years however the carrier warned that the first quarter could prove challenging given the tough comparatives with the post-Olympics boost to flights that the firm enjoyed. In addition, Easter falls in the second half of next year also, meaning that first half revenue per seat is expected to be at least 0.7%.

Chart of EasyJet (Orange) vs Ryanair (blue)

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.