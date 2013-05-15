easyjet rises following strong trade report severn trent rejects takeover bid 860852013

Financial Analyst
May 15, 2013 8:19 PM
Financial Analyst

- The SP 500 Index once again hit record highs in yesterday’s session, finishing up 16 points at 1650. The Dow was also strong, up 123 points.

- Today’s biggest riser was EasyJet, which reported strong interim results.

- In currencies, USD has reached its strongest level against JPY since 2008 and the Nikkei was up on the back of this as Japanese exporters were boosted by weakness in the yen. The Hang Seng was also ahead by 116 points.

- In terms of data today, the April unemployment rate was revealed at 9.30am GMT to be at 4.5%. This is the lowest rate since April 2011. We are now awaiting the quarterly European Flash GDP at 10am and the Bank of England Inflation report at 10.30am. Investors will be looking towards the US PPI figure at 1.30pm and are hoping to see signs of economic recovery.

