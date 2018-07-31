Earnings remain key

Stock markets still seem unwilling to rise on strong earnings or take much heart from renewed stimulus.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2018 5:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Stock markets still seem unwilling to rise on strong earnings or take much heart from renewed stimulus.

BoJ’s gift to ‘risk’

The Bank of Japan’s inadvertent gift to the markets was to trigger the yen traded against the dollar’s second widest hourly range in July, with a bias to the downside. It follows the central bank merely tweaking policy and reaffirming rates would stay lower for a while longer. After the BoJ’s false dawn earlier this month, subsequent redoubled efforts to target the longer end of the curve made it almost impossible for the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting to be anything but an essential continuation of easy money. Various face-savers included acknowledgement that long-term rates may fluctuate requiring correspondingly more flexible bond-buying than before. This will amount to a 0.2 percentage point leeway around the bank’s 0% long-term yield target.

Fleeting relief

Looking at 50-odd pip slide by the yen, the Nikkei index’s swing higher and JGB yields pulling back 3 basis points (bp), market participants gave most weight to the short-term rate target staying put at -0.1% and 10-year yields around zero. The boost to easier monetary conditions was immediately transmitted via European bonds and Treasurys with yields on 10-year German bunds and French OATs down 3bp-4bp and on those on Treasury counterparts seeing a 4.3bp sell-off at their most intense. This relief is not a trivial matter following days of battered risk appetite. But can riskier markets make the most of the gift? The jury is out. For one thing, Treasurys subsequently retook about half of their yield loss. For another, investors continue to sell shares of companies with disappointing earnings harder than they’re buying those of groups deemed to have performed well.

Small BP boost, Lufthansa flies

Standard Chartered and Centrica were the among the latest in the first category, whilst Credit Suisse, and BP were in the second. The British oil major saw a particularly tardy boost despite net profits five times higher than in Q2 in the year before, helped by higher production, 50%-lower costs, a confirmed dividend increase and a $700m decline in net debt quarter-on-quarter. Clearly, investors recall that even post dividend hike, BP’s yield is well below 2016’s. Plus, much uncertainty remains as to whether BP can wrench more efficiency out of operations and if oil prices will behave sufficiently. BP needs a ‘yes’ to both questions to bring the targeted net income increases that can lift pay outs back toward peak. Lufthansa shares were one exception of outsize reward after its pleasing results. The stock traded 8% higher at last look after higher ticket prices enabled it to raise revenue. Even here, fortune played more of a part than efficiency. The flag carrier was stepping into the long-haul gap left by Air Berlin’s collapse. There will be no bottom line benefit. A positive read across for the sector should therefore become more discriminative later, suggesting little lasting boost overall.

Apple eyed

Peaking valuations with little commensurate uplift in earnings outcomes help explain the higher bar to reward investors have imposed so far in the earnings season and why simulative events like the BoJ tweak have had only a moderate effect. The pattern has been epitomised by reactions to pretty much all the pivotal U.S. technology firms within the FANGMAN grouping – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Apple and NVIDIA. Among those that have already reported, only Microsoft shares avoided slippage in the next main trading session. This again underlines that investors are using wider criteria to decide whether to stay fully invested. With the technology-focused Nasdaq index down for a third session on Monday, stakes for the biggest release in the sector are high. Apple earnings out tonight will go a long way to deciding stock market direction for the remainder of the week and beyond.

PCE inflation on deck

The finer gauge of inflation favoured by the Federal Reserve is the remaining economic release markets will acknowledge in the run up to Wednesday’s Fed announcements. With no press conference or economic projections planned with the FOMC meeting and little-to-no chance that rates will be changed, the Personal Consumption Expenditure releases could even turn out to be more pivotal for the dollar. Core monthly PCE could be the most sensitive reading. It will be the most up to date assessment of inflation and was forecast to inch back a tenth of a percentage point to 0.1% growth in June.


Related tags: Abe Apple Dollar Interest rates Bonds Fed

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Today 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Today 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Today 11:58 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: Key Tech Earnings in Focus
Today 11:45 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.