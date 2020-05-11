Earnings Plays This Week

is awaited to post 1Q EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.38 the prior year on revenue of $1.3B compared to $620.3M last year. The Co manufactures industrial equipment and its current analyst consensus rating is 7 buys, 8 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $27.27 and $25.69). We are looking at the final target of $33.00 with a stop-loss set at $25.60.is anticipated to release 3Q EPS of $0.71 vs. $0.78 the prior year on revenue of $11.9B compared to $13.0B last year. The Co is a leading global supplier of network hardware and software. On May 4th, T-Mobile (TMUS), a wireless network operator, announced the world's first standalone architecture (SA) 5G, created with the help of the Co, as well as Ericsson, MediaTek, Nokia, OnePlus and Qualcomm. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($41.86) but above its 50 day MA ($39.91). We are looking at the final target of $47.50 with a stop-loss set at $38.80.is expected to announce 2Q EPS of $0.93 vs. $0.70 the prior year on revenue of $4.1B compared to $3.5B in the year before. The Co is a global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry and its current analyst consensus rating is 23 buys, 5 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $50.60 and $49.47). We are looking at the final target of $64.20 with a stop-loss set at $45.60.is likely to unveil 4Q EPS of $0.19 vs. $0.60 the prior year on revenue of $2.4B compared to $3.2B last year. The Co manufacturers and markets outdoor apparel, and on April 16th, the Co announced that it would be working with its subsidiary, Dickies, a global workwear brand to produce 3.4 million isolation gowns to support the COVID-19 response. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is above its signal line and negative. The configuration is mixed. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $56.29 and $60.58). We are looking at the final target of $73.60 with a stop-loss set at $47.80.Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, the index is currently holding its bullish trajectory above its support level at 2725. Price is expected to retest resistance at 2973. If price can breakout of the 2973 resistance level, we will most likely see further advance towards 3129. A break below 2725 support could pressure the index back down towards 2538 support.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView