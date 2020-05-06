Earnings Play: Qorvo
On Thursday, after market, Qorvo (QRVO) is expected to report fourth quarter EPS of $1.33 compared to $1.22 a year ago on revenue of appx. $764.6M vs. $680.9M last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 14 buys, 10 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg.
From a chartist's point of view, Qorvo recently broke above a major resistance level at $91.00 that has now become support right above the 200 day moving average. The RSI remains supported by a rising trend line. Look for a continuation higher towards $105.00 and $112.00 level in extension as long as price action can remain above the 200-day moving average.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
