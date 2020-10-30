Earnings Play PayPal

Key support at 171.00.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2020 10:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: PayPal

On Monday, after market, PayPal (PYPL) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $0.94 compared to $0.61 a year ago on revenue of approximately $5.4 billion vs. $4.4 billion last year. The company operates an online payment firm and on October 22nd, Bloomberg reported that PayPal is exploring the acquisitions of cryptocurrency companies including BitGo. 

Looking at a daily chart, PayPal's stock price has been in a short-term downtrend since price made a record high of 215.83 last week on October 21st. The RSI is showing triple divergence, as price has made three higher highs since August and the RSI has made three lower highs. Price is currently below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA. Price will likely continue to decline until it reaches support at 171.00. Price will likely bounce off of 171.00 and retest the record high around 216.00. If price can breakout above 216.00 then price could reach for the first Fibonacci target of 252.00. On the other hand, given the negative divergence on the RSI and the weakness in the current overall market, there is a chance that price could breakout to the downside of 171.00. If that occurs it would be a bearish signal that could send price tumbling further to the 140.00 support level.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Technical Analysis Earnings

Latest market news

View more
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Yesterday 12:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.