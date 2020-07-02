Earnings Play Nielsen

Nielsen's 2Q earnings are expected to be released on Monday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2020 9:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Nielsen

On Monday, Nielsen (NLSN) is anticipated to report second quarter EPS of $0.29 compared to $0.53 a year ago on revenue of approximately $1.5B vs. $1.6B last year. The company provides marketing and client analytic services, and its current analyst consensus rating is 9 buys, 6 holds and 3 sells, according to Bloomberg.
 
Looking at a weekly chart, Nielsen's stock price has been falling inside of a descending channel that began in late 2016. Price is expected to continue to advance in the short-term until it reaches its 50-week moving average where price is likely to find strong resistance and turn back to the downside.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Looking at a daily chart, Nielsen's stock price has just broken to the upside of a short-term falling wedge pattern that began to form in early-June. The RSI appears to be turning up and is currently sitting above the 50 median level which indicates bullish momentum. Price is expected to continue to rise until it reaches its first resistance level at $16.00.  Look for a move towards $17.50 to complete the measured move of the wedge pattern.  If price breaks below $13.75 support then we may see the stock continue to fall inside the bearish trend channel towards $11.75.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Trade Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade articles

stocks_02
Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 3, 2025 12:15 AM
    USA flag
    USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 31, 2025 07:25 PM
      Oil extraction
      USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 25, 2024 09:17 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 26, 2024 09:38 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.