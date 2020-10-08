Earnings Play Nielsen Holdings

Look for resistance at the upper trendline of the descending broadening wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2020 10:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Nielsen Holdings

On Friday, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $0.39 compared to $0.51 a year ago on revenue of approximately $1.5 billion vs. $1.6 billion last year. Nielsen operates as a marketing services company and its current analyst consensus rating is 9 buys, 6 holds and 3 sells, according to Bloomberg.

Looking at a daily chart, Nielsen's stock price appears to be falling within a descending broadening wedge pattern that began to form in early-August. The RSI also peaked in early-August and has been falling since. The simple moving averages (SMA) are positioned in a bearish manner with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA. Price will likely continue to advance to the upper trendline of the pattern where it will likely find resistance and stop rising. If price is stopped at the upper trendline it will probably sell off to the 13.30 support level. If price breaks out below 13.30, then is could drop all the way down to 11.80. On the other hand, if price breaks out above the upper trendline traders should look to 15.90 as the first target. If price can get above 15.90, it could potentially reach for the pattern peak of 16.70.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now
Today 06:42 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY look ready to rip despite an anticipated ECB rate cut
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi bulls and bears set to dual it out at key resistance level
Today 02:37 AM
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Yesterday 06:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 2, 2024 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.