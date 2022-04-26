DXY continues to surge; EUR/USD lower

The US Dollar Index has broken above the top trendline of the upward sloping channel and is gunning for the March 2020 highs

April 27, 2022 12:37 AM
Forex trading

DXY began moving higher in May 2021 as the Fed hinted that it may be ready to begin quantitative tightening.  Throughout the last year, inflation increased dramatically, and so did the value of the DXY.  The US Dollar Index traded in an orderly rising channel from a low of 89.53 on May 25th until it broke out of the top of the channel to today’s high of 102.07.  There are 2 main reasons for the aggressive move higher since April 5th : 1) rumors of faster than previously expected rate hikes 2) lockdowns in China due to the coronavirus, particularly in Shanghai and now possibly even Beijing. It now seems like the US Dollar Index is on a mission to reach the highs from March 2020 at 102.99.  However, notice that price is diverging with the RSI, an indication that the DXY may be ready for a near-term pullback.

20220426 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is trading near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of April 20th to the low of April 21st.  In addition, the index broke below a rising wedge and is currently testing the underside of the bottom trendline of the wedge.  First resistance is at the apex of the wedge near 102.13, just ahead of the March 2020 highs at 102.99.  Notice the RSI is also in overbought territory on the short-term timeframe as well, increasing the possibility for a near-term pullback.  First support is at today’s low of 101.51. Below there, horizontal support is at 101.04 and 100.58.

20220426 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is the DXY?

EUR/USD makes up over 57% of the DXY. Therefore, the pair often moves in the opposite direction as the US Dollar Index.  On the daily timeframe, the pair has been moving lower in an orderly channel since May 2021 from a high of 1.2263 to today’s low of 1.0662.  Just as DXY is approaching the March 2020 highs, EUR/USD is approaching the March 2020 lows at 1.0636.  Below there, the next support level isn’t until the lows of January 2017 at 1.0340.  However, price and the RSI are diverging, indicating that EUR/USD may be ready for a near-term bounce.  First horizontal resistance is at the April 19th lows at 1.0761, then the bottom of the shooting star candlestick on April 21st at 1.0824.

20220426 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

DXY has been on a tear higher for most of the last year.  More recently, the US Dollar Index has broken above the top trendline of the upward sloping channel and is gunning for the March 2020 highs.  As EUR/USD moves inversely to DXY, if DXY doe reach 102.99, watch for EUR/USD to reach its 2020 lows.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.