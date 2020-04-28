DXY below 99 88 What does that mean for USDJPY

If DXY breaks lower below the symmetrical triangle, it could bring USD/JPY much lower with it!

April 29, 2020 12:55 AM

DXY below 99.88. What does that mean for USD/JPY?

When the Coronavirus first began to spread throughout the world, the US Dollar Index (DXY) began to trade violently.  First it traded down to 94.50 as the Fed began throwing money at everyone on the street to help with the economic effects from the pandemic.  In addition, people feared a slowdown in the US. The DXY then traded higher to 102.99 as the Index became a flight to safety.  It then pulled back to 50% of that move on March 27th, and has been trading in a well-defined, tight range between 98.27 and 100.93 for the last month. It is currently forming a symmetrical triangle.  Price had been holding above horizontal support at 99.62, and finally broke below today.  It has bounced back to resistance at 99.88.  Above there,  resistance is back at the day’s highs of 100.21 and then near the downward sloping trendline from the triangle near 100.45.  Initial support is at the day’s lows of 99.45 and then near the upward sloping trendline from the triangle near 99.35.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If traders believe that horizontal resistance at 99.88 will hold in the DXY, one way to take advantage of this is to short the USD/JPY. Notice on a 240-minute timeframe how many times the USD/JPY has acted as both support and resistance.  Today, the pair finally broke back below the 107.00 level to a low of 106.56 and bounced back up to 107.00 and held.  There is support at the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 20th to the highs of March 24th near 106.45.  However, if it does break lower from there, USD/JPY can fall all the was to 105.20, which is the 61.8% retracement level over that same time period.   

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If traders are looking for the DXY to move lower, the USD/JPY may be a good way to take advantage of it.  And if DXY breaks lower below the symmetrical triangle, it could bring USD/JPY much lower with it!  


Related tags: Forex USD Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:52 AM
      trading floor
      NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 18, 2024 10:42 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.