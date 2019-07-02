Dow lag set to continue

Uncertain sentiment after the U.S.-China truce will keep the Dow index capped.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2019 1:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Uncertain sentiment after the U.S.-China truce will keep the Dow capped.

Global shares have been far from sure-footed after the long-awaited trade war truce between the U.S. and China.  With the U.S. session in its final stretch, Wall Street stock investors have retreated into the perceived safety of the S&P 500 Utilities and Consumer sectors. It’s partly a reaction to Washington’s curious timing to increase threatened tariffs against the European Union.  (Please see our coverage of Europe’s stock market reaction to the raised U.S. tariff threat here, here and here).  It will take some time for greater clarity to emerge about trade discussions and more. (Note that the White House has yet to release substantial details of how Washington and Beijing will proceed with a pledge to resume negotiations).

In the meantime, one of the U.S. stock market patterns that’s highly likely to continue given current conditions is the relative underperformance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average relative to large-cap counterparts. Unlike the S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s price weighting methodology (as opposed to a market-capitalisation based one) leaves it at the mercy of constituent stocks that may have a high price denomination whilst continuing to underperform.

Boeing for instance, contributes most weight to the Dow—about 9%–and remains becalmed by MAX 737 woes. After reporting a new glitch in the grounded model, separate to the flight-control issue linked to two crashes since October, the company has signalled that its highest revenue generating aircraft will remain out of service till at least 1st October. The stock is by no means a big underperformer, rising 10% vs. the Dow’s 14% this year. But that mean’s Boeing’s ability to hoist the DJIA higher any time soon is questionable.

The influence of Microsoft, the Dow’s best performer (and 15th heaviest) also looks largely spent for now after a 34% sprint since the beginning of the year to fresh records in June. The second most influential Dow industrial, United Health, weighted at 6.2% was among just four in the red for the year near Wednesday’s close as shown below

Dow Jones Industrial Average shares lower for the year to date [02/07/2019 20:08:10]


Source: Bloomberg/City Index

UNH’s revenue has flatlined since the second quarter of 2016. Now, Democratic Presidential candidates are adding pressure to health shares as some push for Medicare-for-All. It’s possible the share could stay hamstrung for the entire 2020 Presidential campaign that will begin in earnest later this year. Any recovery by other laggards sometime soon may make little difference given their low weighting. Perhaps good news from the upcoming earnings season could boost the index. Well, earnings are widely expected to edge lower in coming quarters, though the first Dow stock won’t report earnings till JPMorgan releases second quarter results on 16th July. The Dow is set to have a hard time catching up with the string of new record peaks marked by other U.S. indices anytime soon.

Chart thoughts

The Dow is becoming more and more like a broken record. It has now failed to break above the same approximate levels, topped by 27000, for around 18 months. It ill behoves any analyst to add to the boredom. Suffice to reiterate that for front-month E-Mini Dow Jones futures contracts, 26966, 3rd October spike high, remains the market’s main topside bugbear. There is a decent case for support currently at the 26694 pivot which switched from resistance to support again just on Monday. Downturns below that can also expect to be buffered by 26518. Below these would point to another deeper disappointment for buyers, targeting the early June swing low at 24608.

E-mini Dow Jones Future (continuous chart) – daily

Source: Tradingview

Related tags: China Earnings Earnings season US Indices Shares market Wall Street Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.