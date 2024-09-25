Dow Jones, Hang Seng analysis: Slightly hot data could weigh on risk

The Dow Jones produced a sharp reversal at its record high and the Hang Seng has stalled at a key resistance level. It may not take much of a beat for US data to prompt a pullback for risk.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2024 9:37 AM
Downward trend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Fed’s easing cycle has been well telegraphed. Yet market pricing continues to be more dovish than the Fed’s narrative, specifically over the next three months. The Fed’s dot plot suggests an additional 50bp of cuts into year end, yet markets are pricing in 75bp.

 

I have had the sneaking suspicion for a while that US economic data could outperform weak expectations, and that could spell trouble for some overextended markets such as gold and Wall Street indices. It seems there are some nervous rates traders ahead of key US data, which includes GDP later today and PCE inflation tomorrow. Bloomberg reported that the SOFR market saw its their “biggest futures trade on record” on Wednesday, suggesting a hefty profit has been booked or the trader doubts ambitiously-dovish market pricing ahead of key economic data. This sent US yields and the US dollar higher.

 

Wall Street could see a deeper pullback if US data comes in even slightly hotter than expected. Despite posting intraday record highs on Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed the day lower, although it is the bearish engulfing day which stands out on the Dow. Could this be the canary in the coal mine for risk?

 

 

 

Dow Jones futures (YM) technical analysis:

20240926ow

Dow Jones futures experienced their most bearish day in 13 on Wednesday. Volumes were trending lower during its recent rally and there was a slight RSI divergence on the daily RSI (2) ahead of the selloff. It looks like the market wants to at least retest the July and August highs just above 42k.

 

Yet the 1-hour chart has found support around the 200-bart EMA, and a spike low suggest intraday support resides around 42,200. I suspect prices will hold above the overnight and 200-hour EMA low during Asia and post a minor bounce, allowing bears to potentially fades into moves up to the 100-hour EMA / 42,400 area.

 

Bears could target the support zone around 42,070 and a break beneath 40,000 brings the 41,850 low into focus (near the 38.2% Fibonacci level).

 

While I suspect a pullback is brewing, I am not overly bearish equities and open to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 reaching new highs after any such retracement.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

 

Hang Seng futures technical analysis:

20240926hsi

There is nothing particularly profound about the analysis I am about to reveal, other than the fact that we have a very strong move which is slowing into resistance. The 16% move on Hang Seng futures over the past nine days is likely in need of a breather, and clues of a retracement are already surfacing.

 

An elongated shooting star formed on Tuesday, which saw a false break of (and daily close beneath) the May high. The 1-day reversal candle was also accompanied by negative delta (more offers than bids) which suggests a change in sentiment. Overnight price action has so far provided an inside day mostly within the wick of the shooting star while remaining beneath the May high.

 

A lower high has formed on the 1-hour chart, price action on thew small rally into the lower high appears to be corrective. Therefore, bears could seek to fade into moves towards the May high and target 19,000 (near the 61.8% Fibonacci level) or 18,800 near the 100% projection.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Hang Seng Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.