Dow Jones futures eyeing bullish breakout?

Sitting in a bullish pennant pattern with RSI and MACD pointing to building bullish momentum, it looks like we may soon see a test of topside resistance in Dow Jones futures, pointing to the potential for a bullish break or bearish reversal that may see the price coil up even further.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:22 PM
Wall Street sign with a building in background
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Dow Jones futures surge nearly 3% in a little over a week
  • Coiling up in potential bull pennant, traders should be alert for a bullish breakout
  • Signs of renewed disinflation in the US, resilient economic growth, may allow the Fed to engineer a soft landing
  • Such an outcome should benefit cyclical indices like the Dow

Sitting in a bullish pennant pattern with RSI and MACD pointing to building upside momentum, it looks like we may soon see a test of topside resistance in Dow Jones futures, pointing to the potential for a bullish break or bearish reversal that may see the price coil up even further.

Whatever outcome eventuates, we can build a trade setup around it using topside resistance.

dow june 25 2024

Should futures break higher, consider buying the break with a tight stop below the former resistance level. The preference would be to see the price close above the level before entering the trade as we saw a large reversal the last time the resistance level was tested.

The initial trade target would be 40213, the high set that day, with the record high of 40358 the next level after that. If the trade were to work in your favour, consider raising your stop to entry level, or using a trailing stop if we see the record high give way.

But should futures test hesitance without being able to close above, consider selling the failure with a tight stop above the resistance level for protection. Potential trade targets include 39658 and 39193.

From a fundamental perspective, renewed signs of disinflation in the US economy adds to the risk we may see more than one rate cut delivered by the Fed this year.

With activity holding up, at least according to the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate, the combination of rate cuts and resilient economic growth is the definition of a textbook soft landing, an outcome that should benefit more cyclical indices such as the Dow.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Dow Jones Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US dollar reversal may spark meaningful unwind in Chinese yuan, Japanese yen
Today 01:35 AM
Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
Yesterday 01:23 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
Yesterday 01:15 PM
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
Yesterday 12:29 PM
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 10:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 17, 2024 02:58 AM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 13, 2024 01:06 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips amid a cautious mood ahead of this week's FOMC meeting
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 10, 2024 01:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.