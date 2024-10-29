Dow Jones forecast: Stocks struggle amid election uncertainty, mixed data and oil selling

As we head deeper into a pivotal week and a half, several high-impact events could shape market direction. Investors are bracing for a series of earnings reports from major companies, often referred to as the "Magnificent 7" stocks, alongside the US monthly jobs report. These, combined with the US election on November 5, represent a series of risk events that could sway investor sentiment and thus impact the Dow.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 30, 2024 3:50 AM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

While the major US indices such as the S&P and Nasdaq traded higher during the European hours, the Dow was struggling with weaker oil prices hitting energy names. The hand-over from Europe wasn’t too inspiring either following a weaker performance there with major indices falling. Meanwhile, US traders sifted through a mixed bag of economic data alongside a wave of corporate earnings reports. But with the odds of a Trump victory increasing, this seems to have helped US markets somewhat as he is viewed as a more financial market friendly candidate. But it is a close race, and we could yet see some volatility creep into the market as we head deeper into the week. The Dow Jones forecast is subject to great uncertainty.

 

 

Mixed US data puts upcoming economic reports in focus

 

Ahead of next week’s US election and Federal Reserve’s decision, traders are watching this week’s key US data. We had some mixed news on that front as job openings dipped to their lowest level since early 2021, while consumer confidence rose to its highest mark since the start of the year. With one offsetting the other, this puts the focus on the upcoming GDP, nonfarm payrolls and ISM services PMI reports later in the week.

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Mixed company news ahead of Alphabet results

 

Stock market investors were also keeping an eye on earnings, and prepared for results from Alphabet after the close, with expectations that the company’s long-term growth trends remain firmly on track. Dow components McDonalds fell while Boeing rose. The former saw third-quarter sales fall short of Wall Street expectations, impacted by weaker performance in key international markets, including France, China, the UK, and the Middle East. The latter bolstered its finances with a hefty $21.1 billion share sale—one of the largest ever for a public company—aimed at stabilising its balance sheet and warding off a potential credit rating downgrade to junk status.

 

Crude oil extends losses, hurting the Dow Jones forecast

 

Also pressuring the Dow was continued falls in oil prices after Brent dropped over 5% on Monday after Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran over the weekend avoided crucial oil and nuclear infrastructure, easing concerns about potential supply disruptions. The measured response was more restrained than markets anticipated, boosting optimism that the conflict may not intensify.

 

On the demand side, weak economic activity in China continues to dampen sentiment, with recent data revealing a decline in industrial profits despite government stimulus efforts. China’s PMI data is expected later this week. Investors are also watching the OPEC+ for any potential output adjustments in December, along with the implications of the upcoming US elections.

 

Technical Dow Jones forecast: Key levels and factors to watch

 

Dow Jones forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The technical Dow Jones forecast has turned a tad bearish following last week’s drop. The last weekly drop of a similar magnitude took place in early September. That time, though, there was no immediate election risk, and so the index quickly bounced back and went on to hit new records in the pursuing weeks. This time, it could be different. Still, we will need to see a lower low to confirm the bearish reversal beneath the last short-term low at 41,800.

 

If seen, we could see a sizeable drop with the next obvious support not seen until around 40,900 to 41,000 area. The longer-term trend line and 200-day average converge around the psychologically important area of 40,000.

 

Standing in the way of these potential support levels is another one close to where the market finished on Friday, around 42,000. The bulls will want to hold their ground here now.

 

In terms of resistance levels to watch, the most important one in my view lies at 42,400 to 42,500. This area is now pivotal insofar as the short-term technical outlook is concerned.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dow Jones US30 Indices Trade Ideas Stocks Election US Election US Presidential election Indices Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 14, 2025 08:05 AM
    Research
    Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 13, 2025 05:00 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 11, 2025 05:00 PM
        EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 7, 2025 08:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.