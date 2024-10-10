Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after hotter inflation & cooling jobs

U.S. stocks are heading lower as investors digest hotter-than-expected inflation and cooler-than-forecast labor market figures, raising some questions over the Goldilocks scenario that the US economy had been enjoying. US CPI was 2.4% YoY, down from 2.5% YoY, but above 2.3% forecast. Meanwhile, jobless claims rose to a yearly high, although volatility from storm disruptions will start to add volatility to the jobless claims data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Friday 12:46 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.45% at 42013

S&P futures 0.38% at 5720

Nasdaq futures 0.45% at 19985

In Europe

FTSE -1% at 8219

Dax -0.05% at 19084

  • Stocks struggle after hotter-than-forecast inflation
  • Jobless claims rose to a yearly high
  • Market prices in an 85% chance of a 25bps
  • Oil rises after Hurricane Milton hits

Stocks fall as data heads in the wrong direction

U.S. stocks are heading lower as investors digest hotter-than-expected inflation and cooler-than-forecast labor market figures, raising some questions over the Goldilocks scenario that the US economy had been enjoying.

CPI was hotter than expected at 2.4% YoY in September, down from 2.5% but ahead of the 2.3% forecast. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.2% MoM ahead of the 0.1% forecast. Core inflation was also hotter than expected, rising to 3.3% YoY, up from 3.2%.

While CPI came in hotter than expected, it could have been much worse, still paving the way for a 25 basis point rate cut in the November meeting.

Meanwhile, jobless claims were also disappointing, rising to 258K, a yearly high, up from 225K and well ahead of estimates. However, it's worth keeping in mind that volatility will be seeping into the jobless claims data in the wake of hurricanes Helen and Milton. While some people are unable to work because of the storm's destruction, others might have difficulty applying or even delay applying for unemployment benefits.

Following the data, the market Is are still pricing in an 85% probability that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at the coming meeting and a 15% probability that rates will be left on change.

Corporate news

Tesla rose 1.1% ahead of the EV manufacturer's Robitaxi day, an event that, according to Wedbush analysts, could mark a new chapter for growth around autonomous vehicles, and AI future.

Delta Airlines plummeted 6.2% after the airline revealed disappointing Q4 guidance, with revenue and earnings forecasts weaker than expected. Delta cited the US presidential election as an expectation of a temporary slowdown in travel spending.

Apple is set to open 0.5% lower after Jefferies said the latest data suggests that demand for iPhone 16 remains weak and points to a double-digit fall in iPhone volumes.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis.

The Dow Jones recovered from the 41800 low and rose back towards its record high just below 42,600. Bulls will look to rise above here to bring 43k into focus. Sellers will need to take out support at 41800 to spur a further pullback to 41500 the August high.

Dow Jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

USD is falling after hotter-than-expected inflation data, and cooling jobs data, painting a weaker outlook for the economy.

EUR/USD is rising after German retail sales came in stronger than expected. The minutes of the ECB meeting revealed a cautious stance regarding the outlook on monetary policy and that further cuts would depend on incoming data. A gradual and cautious approach to rate cuts remains appropriate.

GBP/USD is unchanged as investors digest the latest US inflation data and amid a quiet UK economic calendar. Even so, GBP/USD trades around monthly lows after comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey at the start of the month that the central bank could be more aggressive with rate cuts.

Oil rises as Hurricane Milton hits Florida

Oil prices are rising due to renewed optimism surrounding China's stimulus and after the US storm in Florida spiked fuel demand.

In the US, the world's largest oil producer and consumer, Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, where around 25% of fuel stations had sold out of gasoline as households looked to evacuate.

Meanwhile, investors remain concerned over the situation in the Middle East, where a broadening out of the conference could disrupt supply.

On the demand side, news that the Chinese finance minister will speak at the weekend has raised optimism surrounding more stimulus announcements.

Even so, the US Energy Information Administration downgraded its demand forecast for next year owing to weakening economic activity in China and North America.

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady after yesterday's selloff
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:07 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX steady at record high as earnings roll in
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 15, 2024 12:49 PM
      100USD_buildings
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady ahead of more earnings this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 14, 2024 01:13 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX flat as banks kick off earnings season
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 11, 2024 01:32 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.