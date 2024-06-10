Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips amid a cautious mood ahead of this week's FOMC meeting

US stocks are set to open modestly lower, extending losses from Friday, after the non-farm payroll smashed forecasts and raised doubts about a September Federal Reserve rate cut. The mood is cautious ahead of this week's US inflation data and FOMC meeting. Elsewhere the EUR is falling sharply after a surprise snap election in France. Apple is in focus ahead of the Developer's conference.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 11:28 PM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.14% at 38,720

S&P futures -0.17% at 5336

Nasdaq futures -0.24% at 18950

In Europe

FTSE -0.46% at 8217

Dax -0.79% at 18413

  • US stocks set to extend Friday’s NFP-inspired losses
  • US CPI & FOMC data in focus this week
  • Apple’s developer conference kicks off
  • EUR/USD drops on French snap election news

Stocks slip ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting

U.S. stocks are pointing to a weaker open, extending losses from Friday amid cautious trade ahead of a key week with the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and inflation data due.

While stocks gained last week, they fell on Friday following US non-farm payroll data that smashed economists' forecasts, resulting in the market reining in rate cut expectations.

Markets are widely expecting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold at a 22-year high on Wednesday, meaning the focus will be very much on its outlook for the future path of rates. Attention will be very much on the dot plot, which is expected to show officials are now projecting two 25 basis point cuts this year, down from three in March.

Heading toward Wednesday's inflation data and FOMC rate decision, the market is pricing under a 50% probability of a rate cut in September, down from 70% ahead of last week’s jobs report.

Corporate news

Apple is set to open higher, adding to Friday's gains, as attention turns to its worldwide developers conference, which starts later today. The market will be hoping to gain further insight into how it's integrating artificial intelligence across its software suite.

GameStop is set to open over 7% percent higher, recovering from Friday's 40% drop in the wake of a big Q1 sales miss and as volatile trading in the meme stock continues.

Southwest Airlines has soared 9% after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a nearly $2 billion stake in the carrier and intends to push for change.

Nvidia is trading lower after the 10-for-1 stock split that went into effect after the market closed on Friday, sparking chatter surrounding its inclusion into the Dow Jones.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis.

The Dow Jones is hovering on the 100 SMA as it trades caught between 38550 and 39100, last week’s high. The RSI is neutral, giving away a few clues. Buyers will look to extend the recovery from 38000, the May low, which could open the door towards 40,000. Sellers will look to take out 38550 to extend losses toward 38000, the May low.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD holds steady, EUR/USD falls

The USD is inching higher, extending gains from Friday after the strong US nonfarm payroll resorts or the market pushed back rate cut expectations. The market is now turning to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

EUR/USD has fallen sharply to 1.0750 after the EU Parliamentary elections at the weekend, which saw the euro-skeptic right wing perform well. However, it was the surprise snap election called by French President Maron after his poor performance that raised political uncertainty in the region. The election will be held later this month, at a time when the Olympics will also be taking place.

GBP USD is holding steady above 127 amid a quiet day for UK economic data. Furthermore, all public appearances from Bank of England policymakers have been canceled ahead of the July 4 general election. UK labour market data is due tomorrow after US jobs data smashed forecasts on Friday.

Oil rises after 3-weeks of losses

Oil prices are inching higher after three straight weeks of decline amid rising optimism about fuel demand this summer. However, receding expectations of US rate cuts have capped the gains.

While markets started the week off higher, a bearish sentiment persists. Oil slumped last week on concerns over OPEC+ unwinding some production cuts, combined with strong U.S. data, which raised concerns over the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates high for longer.

Looking ahead, OPEC+ is set to release its monthly report on Tuesday, and the annual crude demand outlook will be the topic. The International Energy Agency is also due to release its monthly report this week.

Related tags: US Open USD Dow Jones Oil

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels to Watch
Today 01:30 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:41 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: A volatile start to week to bears’ delight
Today 05:53 AM
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
Today 02:21 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 6, 2024 12:46 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 5, 2024 01:20 PM
        united_states_03
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 4, 2024 01:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.