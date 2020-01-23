Double Whammy for CADJPY

The CAD/JPY has taken a big hit this week

January 24, 2020 3:10 AM

Double Whammy for CAD/JPY

The CAD/JPY has taken a big hit this week due to both a weakening Canadian Dollar and a stronger Japanese Yen.  The continued hit to Canadian data, this time in the form of weaker inflation data, and the dovish tone of the BOC this week have caused the Canadian Dollar to move lower.  In addition, the flight to safety amid concerns of the coronavirus spreading around the global has given strength to the Japanese Yen.  As a result, the CAD/JPY is down over 1% on the week so far. 

On a weekly chart, CAD/JPY has been in an upward sloping channel since the week of August 26th.  Last week, the pair tested, and failed, horizontal resistance, the 200 Day Weekly Moving Average, and the 61.8% retracement from the highs on the week of October 1st, 2018 to the January 2nd, 2019 Yen flash crash lows near 84.40/84.80.  In addition, price has gone down and tested the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel near 83.00.  The trendline is holding so far.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a short-term 60-minute chart, we can see  how much of the weekly move came after yesterday’s dovish BOC rate decision meeting.  As CAD/JPY traded lower to near the weekly channel line, price began to diverge with the RSI, and the pair put in a hammer candlestick formation off the low.  This was a sign the pair may be ready for a bounce.  So far, CAD/JPY bounced slightly but hasn’t been able to take out the horizontal resistance or 38.2% retracement level from the highs before the BOC to today’s hammer how, which is hear 83.50.  The 50% retracement level comes across at 83.70, and horizontal resistance and the 61.8% retracement level is neat 83.85/83.90.  Support comes in at the day’s lows and the weekly rising channel trendline near 84.00/83.05. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Below that,  horizontal support comes in at 82.75 on a 240-minute timeframe, and they the 38.2% retracement level from the August 23rd, 2019 lows to the January 17th highs near 82.25.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If there continues to be more verified cases of the coronavirus the Yen may continue to strengthen.  In addition, on Friday Canadian Retail Sales for November will be released.  Expectations for the headline number are 0.4% vs -1.2% last.  If the Canadian data is worse than expected, the Canadian Dollar may continue to weaken.  This could be a dangerous combination for the CAD/JPY. 


Related tags: Dollar Retail Sales Forex Inflation Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.