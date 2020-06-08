Dongfeng Motor (489.HK) Rebound Expected

, an automobile group, reported that vehicle production rose 12.5% on year to 265,536 units in May and sales were up 17.6% to 264,523 units.From a technical point of view, the stock posted a rebound after hitting thedrawn from December and thedrawn from March low. The 50-day moving average is reversing up, indicating that the trend is gradually turning to positive.Bullish readers could set(the previous low), while the resistance levels would be located at HK$5.71 (the previous high) and HK$6.30 (the high of March 12).On the other hand, a break below HK$4.73 would erase the bullish outlook and trigger a return to the March low at HK$4.37.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital