dollar shines in an eventful week in us politics 2681562016

Contrary to most analyst predictions, including ourselves, the US dollar looks set to close the week higher after an eventful week in US politics. The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2016 2:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Contrary to most analyst predictions, including ourselves, the US dollar looks set to close the week higher after an eventful week in US politics. The greenback has surged higher against most currencies except the British pound, which has been supported by the Bank of England dropping its dovish bias amid concerns about overcooking inflation in the UK. In contrast, the euro, yen, Swiss franc and all the commodity majors have slumped versus the dollar. The Canadian dollar has resumed its downward trend amid slumping oil prices, weak domestic data and on the back of a dovish Bank of Canada. Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates in mid-week and warned of more easing steps due mainly to a strong currency and the kiwi has correspondingly sold off.

AUD/USD down despite copper rally

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar fell even though base metals rallied, most notably copper which is having its best week since 1979 with a near 20% surge. This is quite bizarre in my view, given the still-high demand risks in China, which is the world’s largest consumer of copper. So either the Aussie is up to something or Dr Copper: the divergence cannot go on forever in my view. Next week in Australia, there will be some important domestic data to look forward to, which includes the RBA’s policy meeting minutes on Tuesday and the all-important Aussie employment numbers on Thursday. These have the potential to move the Aussie out of its laborious consolidation range.

AUD/USD on the verge of a collapse?

The Aussie is actually on the verge of a collapse, at least that is what the charts indicate. As can be seen below, the AUD/USD is testing its 11-month old bullish trend line and key support in the 0.75555/70 area following yet another failed attempt to breakout above key resistance in the 0.7720 area this week. The Aussie could fall sharply now if support at 0.7555/70 area breaks down, although the first bearish objective at 0.7505 – the 200-day moving average – is not too far from current level. A more import support is the prior swing point at 0.7445, a decisive break below here could send the unit tumbling towards the low 0.70s again. Meanwhile in the event that the Aussie again bounces back here then the key short-term resistance levels to watch are at 0.7630 and 0.7690. But for as long as the 0.7720 level holds, it remains in danger of a sharp drop.

16-11-11-audusd

Related tags: AUD/USD Copper Election Forex Technical Analysis trading Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.