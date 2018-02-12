Dollar rises to test key levels ahead of US CPI

Today saw the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climb above 2.9% for the first time since early 2014.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2018 12:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today saw the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climb above 2.9% for the first time since early 2014. Yet, unlike last week, stocks didn’t respond in a negative way, as the short covering continued after Friday’s turnaround. The dollar was mixed, trading higher against most currencies. Investors have warmed up to the idea that interest rates may have to go up quicker as the Fed attempts to control inflation following the publications of mostly stronger macroeconomic data from the world’s largest economy. The dollar could make a more significant comeback in the event the latest US inflation and retail sales figures, both due for release on Wednesday, come out ahead of expectations. But will that be enough to turn the dollar’s fortunes around? While the greenback may have risen for the past two weeks, this comes on the back of a sustained drop since the start of last year. For the dollar to turn bullish, we will need to see a few things unfold now. First and foremost, the Dollar Index (DXY) will need to go back above the lows of the previous two years, at 91.00 (2017) and 91.92 (2016). Should this happen then there is a good chance the DXY would go on to break above its established bearish trend line that has been in place since the start of 2017. The trend line comes in around this year’s opening price level of 92.28, making it even more important. Meanwhile the next short-term support levels come in at 90.00 and at 89.40. The long-term support level of 88.50 has held after a couple of tests.


Related tags: Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.