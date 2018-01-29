Dollar reversal boosts stock markets across Europe

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 29, 2018 3:50 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses have kicked off trading in the front foot, supported in part by a weaker euro and pound against the dollar. 

After dropping over 1.5% in the previous week, the slide in the value of the dollar has paused, at least for the time being. The dollar managed to bounce in Asia overnight and is seen extending those gains as the European session begins. Whilst there has been no fundamental change to instigate a reversal in the dollar, higher US Treasury yields have gone some way to supporting the bounce. 

US PCE data under the spotlight 

There is a quiet European economic calendar, so investors will be looking ahead to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) figures in the US session this afternoon. Concerns over stagnant inflation in the US have been steadily growing at the Fed, so any signs that this trend is changing could help underpin the dollars reversal. This will be the start of a busy week for the dollar which will also get input from the FOMC on Wednesday and the US jobs report on Friday.  

The stronger dollar is weighing on precious metals, with gold trading over $8 lower, pulling back from its 17-week high struck last week. Silver is also off by $17 in early trading.

Miners lead the FTSE higher 

Within the first hour of trading the FTSE managed to eke out an 8-point rise, taking its lead from a strong close on Wall Street. Despite the pullback in precious metal prices, the miners were in pole position boosted by a 1% gain in the price of copper. However, trading volumes are noticeably low. 

US Earning Season Shifts Up a Gear 

Looking out to the US open, US equity indices are pointing to a marginally lower start, pausing for breath after the phenomenal start to the year, which has seen the S&P 500 jump 7.5%. This week is a big week for earnings, with 120 S&P firms reporting, 10 of which are Dow components. Earnings from the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet will ensure that a volatile end to the week is on the cards.  

Bitcoin lower following Japanese Hack 

Spot Bitcoin was under pressure in early trading on Monday as investors respond to fears of a fresh crack down by authorities, this time in Japan, following the hack of Coincheck. The Tokyo based exchange confirmed bitcoins to the value of $530 million had been stolen, in what is the biggest crypto hack since Mt Geox, where $430 million were stolen, in 2014. 

This incident highlights one of the biggest concerns towards crypto currencies, namely security. The Japanese government have ordered Coincheck to beef up its security to prevent a repeat incident, as more authorities are clamping down on the virtual currency. Given the headline grabbing numbers, this hack is unlikely to disappear into headline history fast. Japan is one of the largest markets for cryptocurrency trading, accounting for around 305 -40% of global traded volume last month. Should this hack seriously dent confidence in virtual currencies, Bitcoin could see the selloff extended.

Related tags: Dollar Commodities Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
Today 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
Today 05:30 PM
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
Today 04:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
Today 02:49 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.