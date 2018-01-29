Dollar remains vulnerable ahead of FOMC NFP

The dollar has started the new week on the front-foot after dropping over 1.5% last week. The greenback has fallen for five consecutive weeks, so the rise at the start of this week may very well be an oversold bounce rather than a trend reversal.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2018 10:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has started the new week on the front-foot after dropping over 1.5% last week. The greenback has fallen for five consecutive weeks, so the rise at the start of this week may very well be an oversold bounce rather than a trend reversal. After all, there has been no fundamental change to instigate a reversal in the dollar. That could change however in midweek in the event the FOMC turns out to be more hawkish than expected or at the end of the week should US jobs data come in significantly stronger than anticipated. But for now, we remain sceptical on the dollar even if it looks severely oversold.

As far as today’s session is concerned, there was nothing significant in terms of European data this morning but from the US we had the latest personal spending and income data as well as the PCE Price Index, which is a key gauge of inflation. Personal spending rose 0.4% month-over-month in December, a touch weaker than expected, although the weakness was offset by an upward revision to November’s figure. Personal income also rose 0.4% m/m, only this was a touch stronger than anticipated. Meanwhile core PCE Price Index was bang in line with the expectations with a month-over-month print of +0.2%. The dollar edged further higher on this, but not in a meaningful way.

USD/JPY next domino to fall?

Despite today’s bounce in the dollar, the greenback still looks vulnerable especially against the yen, which was stronger across the board today. The USD/JPY pair has not yet tested liquidity below last year's low (which comes in around the 107.30/35 area), unlike the other majors which have already broken their respective 2017 lows/highs. Although this could be viewed as potentially bullish for when the dollar bottoms out (given the buck’s relatively better performance here), it could also be viewed as one pair that is about to play catch up with the rest of the majors. If that’s the case then the USD/JPY could be next big domino to fall.

Technically the trend is indeed bearish for the USD/JPY. Last week’s break of bullish trend was a further bearish development. With the 2017 low of 107.33 in sight now, price may drop to probe liquidity below this level before making its next move. Below this level are two old broken resistance levels which may offer some support, with the first coming in at 106.90/5 and the second coming in at 105.50. But to have any chance of getting to these levels, the USD/JPY must first break below intermediate support at 108.30/45 area, which has held for the past two-and-a-half trading days. Meanwhile resistance comes in at 109.00, followed by the backside of that broken trend line and old support at 110.20.

Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.