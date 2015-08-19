dollar little changed by cpi awaiting fomc 1936982015

The US Labor Department reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased at a rate of 0.1% in July against economists’ prior forecasts […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2015 1:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US Labor Department reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased at a rate of 0.1% in July against economists’ prior forecasts of 0.2%. This is after rising by 0.3% in June. July’s number marks the sixth consecutive month of increases. Most notably, shelter costs helped push up the total number, offsetting declines in other categories.

The CPI data release prompted a moderate initial surge for the US dollar against most other major currencies as the markets waited in eager anticipation for this afternoon’s FOMC minutes from last month’s meeting. As always, traders and investors will be reading into these minutes very carefully to discern any nuanced suggestions as to the timing of a Fed liftoff.

Despite Wednesday’s inflation data coming out lower-than-expected, the increase that did occur could be sufficient, when coupled with a strengthening labor market, to give the Fed motivation to raise rates in September. Due to low oil and commodity prices as well as a strong dollar, however, inflation is likely to remain subdued, which could potentially prompt a slower pace of Fed tightening after the initial rate hike.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Shortly after the CPI data was released, USD/CAD rose as the US dollar strengthened and the Canadian dollar weakened when crude oil again fell under pressure after showing signs of stabilizing earlier in the day.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD continues to show strong upside momentum within its sharp bullish trend that has been in place for the past three months. A combination of US dollar strength and persistently weak crude oil prices pressuring the Canadian dollar prompted the currency pair to hit and slightly exceed its 1.3200 target in early August, forming a new peak at 1.3212, a high not seen since September of 2004.

After reaching that peak, USD/CAD pulled back to dip below key psychological support at 1.3000 before rebounding. Currently range trading between 1.3200 resistance to the upside and 1.3000 support to the downside, the overall directional bias continues to be to the upside in line with the prevailing trend for both the US dollar and Canadian dollar.

With the US dollar continuing to be supported by rate hike anticipation and crude oil continuing to be pressured by persistent oversupply conditions and production levels, USD/CAD is likely poised to extend its sharp uptrend even further. With any sustained breakout above the 1.3200 resistance level, which would confirm a continuation of the entrenched bullish trend, the next major upside target is at the 1.3400 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.